Global Enterprise VSAT Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2024

Market Highlights

The rising adoption of VSAT networking systems in the BFSI sector is moving the market toward expansion. For many transactions taking place through various locations, it’s important to have a reliable communication network to hold confidential information. In addition, with the need for a versatile communication platform to adapt to the rapidly evolving banking industry, VSAT systems’ ability to respond to increasing data volumes and the need for safe connectivity in remote ATMs and branches has become significantly relevant. Increased use of satellite services for diverse vertical applications, Cost effective solutions provided and improved service quality delivered by VSAT allow businesses to opt for VSAT services. The value-added services provided by the various VSAT vendors are once again helping the businesses to increase their adoption of VSAT. These factors stimulate growth of global enterprise VSAT industry revenues.

However, emerging technologies such as high-performance satellite (HTS) technology are among the prime constraints that impede the growth of the VSAT market for global enterprise. Furthermore it can be difficult to access financial services in remote or rural areas with limited network infrastructure. Banks wishing to provide services at remote locations are facing network access challenges. To curb these problems, the banking and finance industries in an isolated region require a secure communication infrastructure that delivers better productivity, with lower operating costs.

Market Segmentation

The global enterprise VSAT market has been segmented on the basis of organization size, type, and region.

The Enterprise VSAT market was divided into hardware and services based on size. The services segment accounted for a substantial market share in 2018, and it is projected that the same segment will report the highest CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period.

The global enterprise VSAT market was segmented into small and medium-sized companies, and large enterprises, based on company size. The big business segment accounted for the largest market share, while the SME segment is projected to register a 9.8% CAGR over the forecast period.

