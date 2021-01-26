Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Development,Size,Type ,Application,Important Companies With Growth Drivers By 2027Kuehne + Nagel, FedEx, AmerisourceBergen

Biopharmaceutical Logistics is the logistics of Biopharmaceutical, medical and surgical supplies, and other products needed to support doctors, nurses, and other health and dental care providers. Because it’s final customers are responsible for the lives and health of their patients, medical logistics is unique in that it seeks to optimize effectiveness rather than efficiency. Medical logistics functions comprise an important part of the health care system: after staff costs, medical supplies are the single most expensive component of health care. To drive costs out of the health-care sector, medical logistics providers are adopting supply chain management theories. Biopharmaceutical Logistics is the logistics of Biopharmaceutical, medical and surgical supplies, and other products needed to support doctors, nurses, and other health and dental care providers. Because it’s final customers are responsible for the lives and health of their patients, medical logistics is unique in that it seeks to optimize effectiveness rather than efficiency. Medical logistics functions comprise an important part of the health care system: after staff costs, medical supplies are the single most expensive component of health care. To drive costs out of the health-care sector, medical logistics providers are adopting supply chain management theories. Air shipping is set to dominate the biopharmaceutical logistics market. The expansion of the air shipping segment is attributed to air freight being the fastest way of transporting pharmaceutical products with negligible damage or product deterioration, which is desired for transporting temperature-sensitive vaccines and critical biologic drugs. However, air shipping has a limitation of volume which can be transferred, so sea shipping and ground shipping will outpace air shipping in volume growth during the forecast period. Market competition is intense. Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, FedEx, AmerisourceBergen, UPS (Marken), DB Schenker etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market The global Biopharmaceutical Logistic market size is projected to reach US$ 100870 million by 2026, from US$ 80180 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2620273/global-biopharmaceutical-logistic-market

:

Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Scope and Segment Biopharmaceutical Logistic market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biopharmaceutical Logistic market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, FedEx, AmerisourceBergen, UPS (Marken), DB Schenker, XPO Logistics, Panalpina, Nippon Express, GEODIS, VersaCold, Agility, DSV, Sinotrans, Kerry Logistics, SF Express, CEVA, CH Robinson, Air Canada Cargo

Biopharmaceutical Logistic Breakdown Data by Type

Cold Chain Logistics, Non-cold Chain Logistics

Biopharmaceutical Logistic Breakdown Data by Application

Ground Shipping, Sea Shipping, Air Shipping Regional and Country-level Analysis The Biopharmaceutical Logistic market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Biopharmaceutical Logistic market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Share Analysis

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(4900):

https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/f5530c897677b2218e57170157b04bbe,0,1,global-biopharmaceutical-logistic-market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Biopharmaceutical Logistic Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Cold Chain Logistics

1.4.3 Non-cold Chain Logistics 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Ground Shipping

1.3.3 Sea Shipping

1.3.4 Air Shipping 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Biopharmaceutical Logistic Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Biopharmaceutical Logistic Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Biopharmaceutical Logistic Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Biopharmaceutical Logistic Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Biopharmaceutical Logistic Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Biopharmaceutical Logistic Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Biopharmaceutical Logistic Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Biopharmaceutical Logistic Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Biopharmaceutical Logistic Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Biopharmaceutical Logistic Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biopharmaceutical Logistic Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Biopharmaceutical Logistic Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Biopharmaceutical Logistic Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Biopharmaceutical Logistic Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Biopharmaceutical Logistic Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Biopharmaceutical Logistic Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Biopharmaceutical Logistic Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Biopharmaceutical Logistic Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Biopharmaceutical Logistic Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Biopharmaceutical Logistic Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Biopharmaceutical Logistic Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Biopharmaceutical Logistic Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Biopharmaceutical Logistic Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biopharmaceutical Logistic Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biopharmaceutical Logistic Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Biopharmaceutical Logistic Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Deutsche Post DHL

11.1.1 Deutsche Post DHL Corporation Information

11.1.2 Deutsche Post DHL Overview

11.1.3 Deutsche Post DHL Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Deutsche Post DHL Biopharmaceutical Logistic Product Description

11.1.5 Deutsche Post DHL Related Developments 11.2 Kuehne + Nagel

11.2.1 Kuehne + Nagel Corporation Information

11.2.2 Kuehne + Nagel Overview

11.2.3 Kuehne + Nagel Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Kuehne + Nagel Biopharmaceutical Logistic Product Description

11.2.5 Kuehne + Nagel Related Developments 11.3 FedEx

11.3.1 FedEx Corporation Information

11.3.2 FedEx Overview

11.3.3 FedEx Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 FedEx Biopharmaceutical Logistic Product Description

11.3.5 FedEx Related Developments 11.4 AmerisourceBergen

11.4.1 AmerisourceBergen Corporation Information

11.4.2 AmerisourceBergen Overview

11.4.3 AmerisourceBergen Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 AmerisourceBergen Biopharmaceutical Logistic Product Description

11.4.5 AmerisourceBergen Related Developments 11.5 UPS (Marken)

11.5.1 UPS (Marken) Corporation Information

11.5.2 UPS (Marken) Overview

11.5.3 UPS (Marken) Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 UPS (Marken) Biopharmaceutical Logistic Product Description

11.5.5 UPS (Marken) Related Developments 11.6 DB Schenker

11.6.1 DB Schenker Corporation Information

11.6.2 DB Schenker Overview

11.6.3 DB Schenker Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 DB Schenker Biopharmaceutical Logistic Product Description

11.6.5 DB Schenker Related Developments 11.7 XPO Logistics

11.7.1 XPO Logistics Corporation Information

11.7.2 XPO Logistics Overview

11.7.3 XPO Logistics Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 XPO Logistics Biopharmaceutical Logistic Product Description

11.7.5 XPO Logistics Related Developments 11.8 Panalpina

11.8.1 Panalpina Corporation Information

11.8.2 Panalpina Overview

11.8.3 Panalpina Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Panalpina Biopharmaceutical Logistic Product Description

11.8.5 Panalpina Related Developments 11.9 Nippon Express

11.9.1 Nippon Express Corporation Information

11.9.2 Nippon Express Overview

11.9.3 Nippon Express Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Nippon Express Biopharmaceutical Logistic Product Description

11.9.5 Nippon Express Related Developments 11.10 GEODIS

11.10.1 GEODIS Corporation Information

11.10.2 GEODIS Overview

11.10.3 GEODIS Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 GEODIS Biopharmaceutical Logistic Product Description

11.10.5 GEODIS Related Developments 11.1 Deutsche Post DHL

11.1.1 Deutsche Post DHL Corporation Information

11.1.2 Deutsche Post DHL Overview

11.1.3 Deutsche Post DHL Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Deutsche Post DHL Biopharmaceutical Logistic Product Description

11.1.5 Deutsche Post DHL Related Developments 11.12 Agility

11.12.1 Agility Corporation Information

11.12.2 Agility Overview

11.12.3 Agility Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Agility Product Description

11.12.5 Agility Related Developments 11.13 DSV

11.13.1 DSV Corporation Information

11.13.2 DSV Overview

11.13.3 DSV Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 DSV Product Description

11.13.5 DSV Related Developments 11.14 Sinotrans

11.14.1 Sinotrans Corporation Information

11.14.2 Sinotrans Overview

11.14.3 Sinotrans Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Sinotrans Product Description

11.14.5 Sinotrans Related Developments 11.15 Kerry Logistics

11.15.1 Kerry Logistics Corporation Information

11.15.2 Kerry Logistics Overview

11.15.3 Kerry Logistics Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Kerry Logistics Product Description

11.15.5 Kerry Logistics Related Developments 11.16 SF Express

11.16.1 SF Express Corporation Information

11.16.2 SF Express Overview

11.16.3 SF Express Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 SF Express Product Description

11.16.5 SF Express Related Developments 11.17 CEVA

11.17.1 CEVA Corporation Information

11.17.2 CEVA Overview

11.17.3 CEVA Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 CEVA Product Description

11.17.5 CEVA Related Developments 11.18 CH Robinson

11.18.1 CH Robinson Corporation Information

11.18.2 CH Robinson Overview

11.18.3 CH Robinson Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 CH Robinson Product Description

11.18.5 CH Robinson Related Developments 11.19 Air Canada Cargo

11.19.1 Air Canada Cargo Corporation Information

11.19.2 Air Canada Cargo Overview

11.19.3 Air Canada Cargo Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Air Canada Cargo Product Description

11.19.5 Air Canada Cargo Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Biopharmaceutical Logistic Value Chain Analysis 12.2 Biopharmaceutical Logistic Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Biopharmaceutical Logistic Production Mode & Process 12.4 Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales Channels

12.4.2 Biopharmaceutical Logistic Distributors 12.5 Biopharmaceutical Logistic Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Biopharmaceutical Logistic Industry Trends 13.2 Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Drivers 13.3 Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Challenges 13.4 Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Biopharmaceutical Logistic Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

About Us

QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship and our strong commitment to sustainability. Today, we are serving more than 4000 clients across five continents. Let�s allow us to work closely with you and build a bold and a better future.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/