Menstrual Cups Market Growth And Market Share By 2027IrisCup, The Keeper, MeLuna

Menstrual Cups is type of feminine hygiene product which is usually made of medical grade silicone, shaped like a bell and is flexible. It is worn inside the vagina during menstruation to catch menstrual fluid (blood), and can be worn during the day and overnight. Full Menstrual Cups are removed from the vagina, emptied into the toilet or sink, washed and re-inserted (washing hands with soap before doing so is crucial). At the end of the monthly period, the cup can be sterilized, usually by boiling in water. Unlike tampons and pads, the cup collects menstrual fluid rather than absorbing it. Manufacturers have different recommendations for when to replace the cups, but in general they can be reused for five years or so. Disposable Menstrual Cups are also available – these work in the same way as a regular Menstrual Cups except they are disposed of after every use or (for some brands) after every cycle. In the last several years, global market of Menstrual Cups developed rapidly, with a revenue average growth rate of 3.2%. In 2017, global revenue of Menstrual Cups is nearly 37.7 M USD; the actual production is about 3250 K Units.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Menstrual Cups Market The global Menstrual Cups market size is projected to reach US$ 707.1 million by 2026, from US$ 558.8 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Menstrual Cups Scope and Segment Menstrual Cups market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Menstrual Cups market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Diva, IrisCup, The Keeper, MeLuna, Anigan, Femmycycle, Lunette, Mooncup (UK), The Flex Company, Yuuki, LadyCup, FemmeCup, Ruby Life, LifeCup, Monzcare, Lena Cup, SckoonCup

Menstrual Cups Breakdown Data by Type

Silicon, Natural Gum Rubber (Latex), Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)

Menstrual Cups Breakdown Data by Application

Supermarkets, Drugstore, Online Shop Regional and Country-level Analysis The Menstrual Cups market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Menstrual Cups market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Menstrual Cups Market Share Analysis

