Hesperidin Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027|Chengdu Okay, Hunan Kang Biotech, Sichuan Xieli Pharmaceutical

Hesperidin is a kind of flavonoid found in citrus fruits (such as citrus, lemon or grapefruit fruit). The pure product is white needle like crystal or light yellow powder, which is difficult to dissolve in water and has a slightly bitter taste. Its melting point is 258-262 ℃. It is a component of vitamin P, which can maintain the normal osmotic pressure of blood vessels, reduce the fragility of blood vessels and shorten the bleeding time. It is an effective therapeutic and preventive agent for vascular diseases caused by hypertension and arteriosclerosis. According to the different production processes, the final purity of hesperidin is significantly different. From the perspective of product purity, it can be divided into 90% – 92%, 93% – 98% and other types. In the consumer market of different product types in 2019, hesperidin with purity of 90% – 92% is more popular in the market, accounting for more than 64% of the consumption. From a global perspective, hesperidin concentration is high in the world, and the main producing areas of hesperidin are in China. As a major producer of hesperidin, China is also a net exporter of hesperidin. The consumption areas are mainly concentrated in developed countries such as Europe, America and Japan. The manufacturers of hesperidin in China mainly include Chengdu Shuxi Pharmaceutical, Hunan Yuantong Pharmaceutical,BENEPURE Corporation, Chengdu Okay, Chengdu Runde Pharmaceutical,Sichuan Xieli Pharmaceutical, etc. Top 5 accounts for about 61% of the global hesperidin market revenue in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Hesperidin Market The global Hesperidin market size is projected to reach US$ 140.7 million by 2026, from US$ 95 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Hesperidin Scope and Segment Hesperidin market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hesperidin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Zhejiang Conler Pharmaceutical, Chengdu Okay, Hunan Kang Biotech, Sichuan Xieli Pharmaceutical, Shaanxi Huifeng Pharmaceutical, Chengdu Shuxi Pharmaceutical, Hunan Yuantong Pharmaceutical, Chengdu Yazhong Bio-pharmaceutical, Chengdu Runde Pharmaceutical, Hunan Kingti Bio-Tech, BENEPURE Corporation, Chengdu Hawk Bio-Engineering, YAAN TIMES BIOTECH, Jiaherb

Hesperidin Breakdown Data by Type

90%-92% Type, 93%-98% Type, Others

Hesperidin Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceutical intermediates, Food, Cosmetics Regional and Country-level Analysis The Hesperidin market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Hesperidin market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Hesperidin Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Hesperidin Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Hesperidin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 90%-92% Type

1.4.3 93%-98% Type

1.2.4 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hesperidin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical intermediates

1.3.3 Food

1.3.4 Cosmetics 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Hesperidin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Hesperidin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Hesperidin Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Hesperidin Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Hesperidin Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Hesperidin Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Hesperidin Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Hesperidin Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Hesperidin Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Hesperidin Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Hesperidin Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Hesperidin Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hesperidin Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Hesperidin Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Hesperidin Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Hesperidin Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hesperidin Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Hesperidin Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Hesperidin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Hesperidin Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Hesperidin Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Hesperidin Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Hesperidin Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Hesperidin Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Hesperidin Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Hesperidin Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Hesperidin Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Hesperidin Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Hesperidin Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Hesperidin Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Hesperidin Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Hesperidin Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Hesperidin Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Hesperidin Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Hesperidin Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Hesperidin Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Hesperidin Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Hesperidin Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Hesperidin Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Hesperidin Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Hesperidin Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Hesperidin Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Hesperidin Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Hesperidin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Hesperidin Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Hesperidin Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Hesperidin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Hesperidin Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Hesperidin Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Hesperidin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Hesperidin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Hesperidin Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Hesperidin Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Hesperidin Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Hesperidin Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Hesperidin Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Hesperidin Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Hesperidin Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Hesperidin Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Hesperidin Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Hesperidin Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Hesperidin Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Hesperidin Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Hesperidin Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Hesperidin Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Hesperidin Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Hesperidin Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Hesperidin Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Hesperidin Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Hesperidin Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Hesperidin Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Hesperidin Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Hesperidin Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Hesperidin Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Hesperidin Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Hesperidin Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Hesperidin Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Hesperidin Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Hesperidin Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hesperidin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hesperidin Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Hesperidin Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hesperidin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hesperidin Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Hesperidin Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Hesperidin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Hesperidin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Zhejiang Conler Pharmaceutical

11.1.1 Zhejiang Conler Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.1.2 Zhejiang Conler Pharmaceutical Overview

11.1.3 Zhejiang Conler Pharmaceutical Hesperidin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Zhejiang Conler Pharmaceutical Hesperidin Product Description

11.1.5 Zhejiang Conler Pharmaceutical Related Developments 11.2 Chengdu Okay

11.2.1 Chengdu Okay Corporation Information

11.2.2 Chengdu Okay Overview

11.2.3 Chengdu Okay Hesperidin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Chengdu Okay Hesperidin Product Description

11.2.5 Chengdu Okay Related Developments 11.3 Hunan Kang Biotech

11.3.1 Hunan Kang Biotech Corporation Information

11.3.2 Hunan Kang Biotech Overview

11.3.3 Hunan Kang Biotech Hesperidin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Hunan Kang Biotech Hesperidin Product Description

11.3.5 Hunan Kang Biotech Related Developments 11.4 Sichuan Xieli Pharmaceutical

11.4.1 Sichuan Xieli Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.4.2 Sichuan Xieli Pharmaceutical Overview

11.4.3 Sichuan Xieli Pharmaceutical Hesperidin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Sichuan Xieli Pharmaceutical Hesperidin Product Description

11.4.5 Sichuan Xieli Pharmaceutical Related Developments 11.5 Shaanxi Huifeng Pharmaceutical

11.5.1 Shaanxi Huifeng Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.5.2 Shaanxi Huifeng Pharmaceutical Overview

11.5.3 Shaanxi Huifeng Pharmaceutical Hesperidin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Shaanxi Huifeng Pharmaceutical Hesperidin Product Description

11.5.5 Shaanxi Huifeng Pharmaceutical Related Developments 11.6 Chengdu Shuxi Pharmaceutical

11.6.1 Chengdu Shuxi Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.6.2 Chengdu Shuxi Pharmaceutical Overview

11.6.3 Chengdu Shuxi Pharmaceutical Hesperidin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Chengdu Shuxi Pharmaceutical Hesperidin Product Description

11.6.5 Chengdu Shuxi Pharmaceutical Related Developments 11.7 Hunan Yuantong Pharmaceutical

11.7.1 Hunan Yuantong Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.7.2 Hunan Yuantong Pharmaceutical Overview

11.7.3 Hunan Yuantong Pharmaceutical Hesperidin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Hunan Yuantong Pharmaceutical Hesperidin Product Description

11.7.5 Hunan Yuantong Pharmaceutical Related Developments 11.8 Chengdu Yazhong Bio-pharmaceutical

11.8.1 Chengdu Yazhong Bio-pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.8.2 Chengdu Yazhong Bio-pharmaceutical Overview

11.8.3 Chengdu Yazhong Bio-pharmaceutical Hesperidin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Chengdu Yazhong Bio-pharmaceutical Hesperidin Product Description

11.8.5 Chengdu Yazhong Bio-pharmaceutical Related Developments 11.9 Chengdu Runde Pharmaceutical

11.9.1 Chengdu Runde Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

11.9.2 Chengdu Runde Pharmaceutical Overview

11.9.3 Chengdu Runde Pharmaceutical Hesperidin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Chengdu Runde Pharmaceutical Hesperidin Product Description

11.9.5 Chengdu Runde Pharmaceutical Related Developments 11.10 Hunan Kingti Bio-Tech

11.10.1 Hunan Kingti Bio-Tech Corporation Information

11.10.2 Hunan Kingti Bio-Tech Overview

11.10.3 Hunan Kingti Bio-Tech Hesperidin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Hunan Kingti Bio-Tech Hesperidin Product Description

11.12.1 Chengdu Hawk Bio-Engineering Corporation Information

11.12.2 Chengdu Hawk Bio-Engineering Overview

11.12.3 Chengdu Hawk Bio-Engineering Hesperidin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Chengdu Hawk Bio-Engineering Product Description

11.12.5 Chengdu Hawk Bio-Engineering Related Developments 11.13 YAAN TIMES BIOTECH

11.13.1 YAAN TIMES BIOTECH Corporation Information

11.13.2 YAAN TIMES BIOTECH Overview

11.13.3 YAAN TIMES BIOTECH Hesperidin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 YAAN TIMES BIOTECH Product Description

11.13.5 YAAN TIMES BIOTECH Related Developments 11.14 Jiaherb

11.14.1 Jiaherb Corporation Information

11.14.2 Jiaherb Overview

11.14.3 Jiaherb Hesperidin Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Jiaherb Product Description

11.14.5 Jiaherb Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Hesperidin Value Chain Analysis 12.2 Hesperidin Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Hesperidin Production Mode & Process 12.4 Hesperidin Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Hesperidin Sales Channels

12.4.2 Hesperidin Distributors 12.5 Hesperidin Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Hesperidin Industry Trends 13.2 Hesperidin Market Drivers 13.3 Hesperidin Market Challenges 13.4 Hesperidin Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Hesperidin Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

