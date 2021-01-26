Inosine Pranobex Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027Gedeon Richter, Mochida, Sanofi

Inosine pranobex (BAN; also known as inosine acedoben dimepranol (INN) or methisoprinol) an antiviral drug that is a combination of inosine and dimepranol acedoben (a salt of acetamidobenzoic acid and dimethylaminoisopropanol) in a ratio of 1 to 3. Inosine pranobex has no effect on viral particles itself. Instead, it acts as an immunostimulant, an analog of thymus hormones. It is most commonly used to treat the rare measles complication subacute sclerosing panencephalitis in conjunction with intrathecal interferon therapy. The classification of Inosine Pranobex includes Tablet, Syrup, the sales of Tablet are 8.45 million units, with its market share 69.3%. And the sales market share of Syrup is 30.7% in 2017.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Inosine Pranobex Market The global Inosine Pranobex market size is projected to reach US$ 225 million by 2026, from US$ 197.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026.

:

Global Inosine Pranobex Scope and Segment Inosine Pranobex market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Inosine Pranobex market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Newport Pharmaceuticals, Gedeon Richter, Mochida, Sanofi, Andrómaco, Yung Shin, Alfasigma S.p.A., Polfarmex, Sanfer, Meprofarm, Novell Pharmaceutical, Aflofarm

Inosine Pranobex Breakdown Data by Type

Tablet, Syrup

Inosine Pranobex Breakdown Data by Application

Immunomodulation, Antiviral, Other Regional and Country-level Analysis The Inosine Pranobex market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Inosine Pranobex market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Inosine Pranobex Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Inosine Pranobex Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Inosine Pranobex Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Tablet

1.4.3 Syrup 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Inosine Pranobex Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Immunomodulation

1.3.3 Antiviral

1.3.4 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Inosine Pranobex Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Inosine Pranobex Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Inosine Pranobex Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Inosine Pranobex Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Inosine Pranobex Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Inosine Pranobex Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Inosine Pranobex Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Inosine Pranobex Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Inosine Pranobex Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Inosine Pranobex Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Inosine Pranobex Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Inosine Pranobex Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Inosine Pranobex Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Inosine Pranobex Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Inosine Pranobex Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Inosine Pranobex Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Inosine Pranobex Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Inosine Pranobex Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Inosine Pranobex Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Inosine Pranobex Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Inosine Pranobex Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Inosine Pranobex Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Inosine Pranobex Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Inosine Pranobex Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Inosine Pranobex Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Inosine Pranobex Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Inosine Pranobex Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Inosine Pranobex Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Inosine Pranobex Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Inosine Pranobex Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Inosine Pranobex Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Inosine Pranobex Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Inosine Pranobex Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Inosine Pranobex Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Inosine Pranobex Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Inosine Pranobex Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Inosine Pranobex Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Inosine Pranobex Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Inosine Pranobex Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Inosine Pranobex Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Inosine Pranobex Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Inosine Pranobex Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Inosine Pranobex Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Inosine Pranobex Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Inosine Pranobex Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Inosine Pranobex Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Inosine Pranobex Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Inosine Pranobex Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Inosine Pranobex Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Inosine Pranobex Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Inosine Pranobex Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Inosine Pranobex Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Inosine Pranobex Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Inosine Pranobex Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Inosine Pranobex Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Inosine Pranobex Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Inosine Pranobex Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Inosine Pranobex Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Inosine Pranobex Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Inosine Pranobex Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Inosine Pranobex Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Inosine Pranobex Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Inosine Pranobex Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Inosine Pranobex Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Inosine Pranobex Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Inosine Pranobex Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Inosine Pranobex Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Inosine Pranobex Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Inosine Pranobex Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Inosine Pranobex Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Inosine Pranobex Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Inosine Pranobex Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Inosine Pranobex Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Inosine Pranobex Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Inosine Pranobex Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Inosine Pranobex Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Inosine Pranobex Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Inosine Pranobex Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Inosine Pranobex Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Inosine Pranobex Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Inosine Pranobex Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Inosine Pranobex Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Inosine Pranobex Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Inosine Pranobex Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Inosine Pranobex Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Inosine Pranobex Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Inosine Pranobex Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Newport Pharmaceuticals

11.1.1 Newport Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.1.2 Newport Pharmaceuticals Overview

11.1.3 Newport Pharmaceuticals Inosine Pranobex Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Newport Pharmaceuticals Inosine Pranobex Product Description

11.1.5 Newport Pharmaceuticals Related Developments 11.2 Gedeon Richter

11.2.1 Gedeon Richter Corporation Information

11.2.2 Gedeon Richter Overview

11.2.3 Gedeon Richter Inosine Pranobex Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Gedeon Richter Inosine Pranobex Product Description

11.2.5 Gedeon Richter Related Developments 11.3 Mochida

11.3.1 Mochida Corporation Information

11.3.2 Mochida Overview

11.3.3 Mochida Inosine Pranobex Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Mochida Inosine Pranobex Product Description

11.3.5 Mochida Related Developments 11.4 Sanofi

11.4.1 Sanofi Corporation Information

11.4.2 Sanofi Overview

11.4.3 Sanofi Inosine Pranobex Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Sanofi Inosine Pranobex Product Description

11.4.5 Sanofi Related Developments 11.5 Andrómaco

11.5.1 Andrómaco Corporation Information

11.5.2 Andrómaco Overview

11.5.3 Andrómaco Inosine Pranobex Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Andrómaco Inosine Pranobex Product Description

11.5.5 Andrómaco Related Developments 11.6 Yung Shin

11.6.1 Yung Shin Corporation Information

11.6.2 Yung Shin Overview

11.6.3 Yung Shin Inosine Pranobex Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Yung Shin Inosine Pranobex Product Description

11.6.5 Yung Shin Related Developments 11.7 Alfasigma S.p.A.

11.7.1 Alfasigma S.p.A. Corporation Information

11.7.2 Alfasigma S.p.A. Overview

11.7.3 Alfasigma S.p.A. Inosine Pranobex Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Alfasigma S.p.A. Inosine Pranobex Product Description

11.7.5 Alfasigma S.p.A. Related Developments 11.8 Polfarmex

11.8.1 Polfarmex Corporation Information

11.8.2 Polfarmex Overview

11.8.3 Polfarmex Inosine Pranobex Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Polfarmex Inosine Pranobex Product Description

11.8.5 Polfarmex Related Developments 11.9 Sanfer

11.9.1 Sanfer Corporation Information

11.9.2 Sanfer Overview

11.9.3 Sanfer Inosine Pranobex Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Sanfer Inosine Pranobex Product Description

11.9.5 Sanfer Related Developments 11.10 Meprofarm

11.10.1 Meprofarm Corporation Information

11.10.2 Meprofarm Overview

11.10.3 Meprofarm Inosine Pranobex Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Meprofarm Inosine Pranobex Product Description

11.12.1 Aflofarm Corporation Information

11.12.2 Aflofarm Overview

11.12.3 Aflofarm Inosine Pranobex Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Aflofarm Product Description

11.12.5 Aflofarm Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Inosine Pranobex Value Chain Analysis 12.2 Inosine Pranobex Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Inosine Pranobex Production Mode & Process 12.4 Inosine Pranobex Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Inosine Pranobex Sales Channels

12.4.2 Inosine Pranobex Distributors 12.5 Inosine Pranobex Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Inosine Pranobex Industry Trends 13.2 Inosine Pranobex Market Drivers 13.3 Inosine Pranobex Market Challenges 13.4 Inosine Pranobex Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Inosine Pranobex Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

