Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Growth And Market Share By 2027Praxair (Linde plc), Air Liquide, BOC Healthcare (Linde Group) Inhaled Nitric Oxide

Nitric oxide is a chemical compound in gas form that is sometimes used to treat infants with severe breathing problems associated with narrow blood vessels in the lungs. It works by relaxing smooth muscle to widen (dilate) blood vessels, especially in the lungs. Nitric oxide is usually used together with a breathing machine (ventilator). Inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) is recognized as a potent and selective pulmonary vasodilator that does not decrease systemic vascular tone. The therapeutic application of iNO in human was first described in 1990s. INO therapy was effective to improve oxygenation in infants with persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN). Owing to its selective pulmonary vasodilator effects, iNO therapy is an important treatment for term newborns with hypoxemic respiratory failure due to PPHN. The Food and Drug Administration of the United States of America first approved iNO in 1999 for use as a medical gas to treat hypoxic respiratory failure associated with clinical or echocardiographic evidence of pulmonary hypertension in term and late preterm neonates. Thereafter, iNO therapy is clinically applied to treat PPHN in term and late preterm neonates without consensus. By region, North America had the highest share of income in 2019, at 77.73 percent.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market The global Inhaled Nitric Oxide market size is projected to reach US$ 1617.8 million by 2026, from US$ 1001.6 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2026.

:

Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Scope and Segment Inhaled Nitric Oxide market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Inhaled Nitric Oxide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Mallinckrodt, Praxair (Linde plc), Air Liquide, BOC Healthcare (Linde Group)

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Breakdown Data by Type

800 ppm, 100 ppm, Others, The segment of 800 ppm holds a comparatively larger revenue share in global market, which accounts for about 73.31%.

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Breakdown Data by Application

Near-term and Pre-term Infants PPHN, Children and Adult ARDS, Other Diseases, The PPHN holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 60.68% of the market share in 2019. Regional and Country-level Analysis The Inhaled Nitric Oxide market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Inhaled Nitric Oxide market report are North America and Europe.. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Share Analysis

About Us

QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship and our strong commitment to sustainability. Today, we are serving more than 4000 clients across five continents. Let�s allow us to work closely with you and build a bold and a better future.

