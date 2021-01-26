Hyperimmune Globulins Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027|Grifols, Biotest, Kedrion

Hyperimmune globulin is similar to intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) except that it is prepared from the plasma of donors with high titers of antibody against a specific organism or antigen. Some agents against which hyperimmune globulins are available include hepatitis B, rabies, tetanus toxin, varicella-zoster, etc. Administration of hyperimmune globulin provides “passive” immunity to the patient against an agent. This is in contrast to vaccines that provide “active” immunity. However, vaccines take much longer to achieve that purpose while hyperimmune globulin provides instant “passive” short-lived immunity. Hyperimmune globulin may have serious side effects, thus usage is taken very seriously. Hyperimmune globulin is prepared from the plasma of donors with high titers of antibody against a specific organism or antigen. Some agents against which hyperimmune globulins are available include hepatitis B, rabies, tetanus toxin, varicella-zoster, etc. Administration of hyperimmune globulin provides “passive” immunity to the patient against an agent. Hyperimmune globulin may have serious side effects, thus usage is taken very seriously. The classification includes the Hepatitis B Immunoglobulins, Rabies Immunoglobulins, Tetanus Immunoglobulins, Rho(D) Immunoglobulins and others, and the revenue proportion of Rho(D) Immunoglobulins in 2019 is about 33%, with the largest market share. For Hepatitis B Immunoglobulins Market, Asia & Pacific is the largest market, with more than 90% global market share. For Rabies Immunoglobulins Market, Asia & Pacific is the largest sales market, with more than 85% global market share. CSL Behring, Grifols, Biotest are the leaders of the industry, with 60% revenue market share in 2019, and hold key technologies and patents. Other manufactures’ products are used to meet local demand. With further expanding market, there will be more players in the future.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Hyperimmune Globulins Market The global Hyperimmune Globulins market size is projected to reach US$ 2294.7 million by 2026, from US$ 1527.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Hyperimmune Globulins Scope and Segment Hyperimmune Globulins market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hyperimmune Globulins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, CSL Behring, Grifols, Biotest, Kedrion, CBPO, Emergent (Cangene), Kamada, CNBG, Hualan Bio, Shanghai RAAS, Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang, ADMA Biologics

Hyperimmune Globulins Breakdown Data by Type

Hepatitis B Immunoglobulins, Rabies Immunoglobulins, Tetanus Immunoglobulins, Rho(D) Immunoglobulins, Other

Hyperimmune Globulins Breakdown Data by Application

Government Institutions, Private Sector, Other Regional and Country-level Analysis The Hyperimmune Globulins market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Hyperimmune Globulins market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and Australia. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Hyperimmune Globulins Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Hyperimmune Globulins Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hepatitis B Immunoglobulins

1.4.3 Rabies Immunoglobulins

1.2.4 Tetanus Immunoglobulins

1.2.5 Rho(D) Immunoglobulins

1.2.6 Other 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Government Institutions

1.3.3 Private Sector

1.3.4 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Hyperimmune Globulins Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Hyperimmune Globulins Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Hyperimmune Globulins Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Hyperimmune Globulins Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Hyperimmune Globulins Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Hyperimmune Globulins Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Hyperimmune Globulins Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Hyperimmune Globulins Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hyperimmune Globulins Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Hyperimmune Globulins Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Hyperimmune Globulins Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hyperimmune Globulins Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Hyperimmune Globulins Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Hyperimmune Globulins Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Hyperimmune Globulins Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Hyperimmune Globulins Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Hyperimmune Globulins Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Hyperimmune Globulins Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Hyperimmune Globulins Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Hyperimmune Globulins Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Hyperimmune Globulins Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Hyperimmune Globulins Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Hyperimmune Globulins Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Hyperimmune Globulins Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Hyperimmune Globulins Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Hyperimmune Globulins Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Hyperimmune Globulins Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Hyperimmune Globulins Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Hyperimmune Globulins Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Hyperimmune Globulins Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Hyperimmune Globulins Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Hyperimmune Globulins Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Hyperimmune Globulins Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Hyperimmune Globulins Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Hyperimmune Globulins Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Hyperimmune Globulins Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Hyperimmune Globulins Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Hyperimmune Globulins Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Hyperimmune Globulins Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Hyperimmune Globulins Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Hyperimmune Globulins Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Hyperimmune Globulins Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Hyperimmune Globulins Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Hyperimmune Globulins Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Hyperimmune Globulins Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Hyperimmune Globulins Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Hyperimmune Globulins Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Hyperimmune Globulins Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Hyperimmune Globulins Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hyperimmune Globulins Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hyperimmune Globulins Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Hyperimmune Globulins Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hyperimmune Globulins Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hyperimmune Globulins Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Hyperimmune Globulins Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Hyperimmune Globulins Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Hyperimmune Globulins Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 CSL Behring

11.1.1 CSL Behring Corporation Information

11.1.2 CSL Behring Overview

11.1.3 CSL Behring Hyperimmune Globulins Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 CSL Behring Hyperimmune Globulins Product Description

11.1.5 CSL Behring Related Developments 11.2 Grifols

11.2.1 Grifols Corporation Information

11.2.2 Grifols Overview

11.2.3 Grifols Hyperimmune Globulins Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Grifols Hyperimmune Globulins Product Description

11.2.5 Grifols Related Developments 11.3 Biotest

11.3.1 Biotest Corporation Information

11.3.2 Biotest Overview

11.3.3 Biotest Hyperimmune Globulins Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Biotest Hyperimmune Globulins Product Description

11.3.5 Biotest Related Developments 11.4 Kedrion

11.4.1 Kedrion Corporation Information

11.4.2 Kedrion Overview

11.4.3 Kedrion Hyperimmune Globulins Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Kedrion Hyperimmune Globulins Product Description

11.4.5 Kedrion Related Developments 11.5 CBPO

11.5.1 CBPO Corporation Information

11.5.2 CBPO Overview

11.5.3 CBPO Hyperimmune Globulins Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 CBPO Hyperimmune Globulins Product Description

11.5.5 CBPO Related Developments 11.6 Emergent (Cangene)

11.6.1 Emergent (Cangene) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Emergent (Cangene) Overview

11.6.3 Emergent (Cangene) Hyperimmune Globulins Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Emergent (Cangene) Hyperimmune Globulins Product Description

11.6.5 Emergent (Cangene) Related Developments 11.7 Kamada

11.7.1 Kamada Corporation Information

11.7.2 Kamada Overview

11.7.3 Kamada Hyperimmune Globulins Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Kamada Hyperimmune Globulins Product Description

11.7.5 Kamada Related Developments 11.8 CNBG

11.8.1 CNBG Corporation Information

11.8.2 CNBG Overview

11.8.3 CNBG Hyperimmune Globulins Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 CNBG Hyperimmune Globulins Product Description

11.8.5 CNBG Related Developments 11.9 Hualan Bio

11.9.1 Hualan Bio Corporation Information

11.9.2 Hualan Bio Overview

11.9.3 Hualan Bio Hyperimmune Globulins Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Hualan Bio Hyperimmune Globulins Product Description

11.9.5 Hualan Bio Related Developments 11.10 Shanghai RAAS

11.10.1 Shanghai RAAS Corporation Information

11.10.2 Shanghai RAAS Overview

11.10.3 Shanghai RAAS Hyperimmune Globulins Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Shanghai RAAS Hyperimmune Globulins Product Description

11.12.1 ADMA Biologics Corporation Information

11.12.2 ADMA Biologics Overview

11.12.3 ADMA Biologics Hyperimmune Globulins Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 ADMA Biologics Product Description

11.12.5 ADMA Biologics Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Hyperimmune Globulins Value Chain Analysis 12.2 Hyperimmune Globulins Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Hyperimmune Globulins Production Mode & Process 12.4 Hyperimmune Globulins Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Hyperimmune Globulins Sales Channels

12.4.2 Hyperimmune Globulins Distributors 12.5 Hyperimmune Globulins Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Hyperimmune Globulins Industry Trends 13.2 Hyperimmune Globulins Market Drivers 13.3 Hyperimmune Globulins Market Challenges 13.4 Hyperimmune Globulins Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Hyperimmune Globulins Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

