Perphenazine Market Growth By Segment Type,Size,Share And Trend By 2027Sandoz, Endo, Mylan

Perphenazine is a typical antipsychotic drug. Chemically, it is classified as a piperazinyl phenothiazine. Originally marketed in the US as Trilafon, it has been in clinical use for decades. Perphenazine is roughly five times as potent as chlorpromazine, thus perphenazine is considered a medium-potency antipsychotic. The global average price of Perphenazine is in the decreasing trend, from 6.95 USD/Unit in 2012 to 7.08 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years. The classification of Perphenazine includes Oral Forms and Injectable Solution, and the proportion of Oral Forms in 2016 is about 98%. Perphenazine is widely used to treat psychosis and antiemetic. The most proportion of Perphenazine is used to treat psychosis, and the proportion in 2016 is 95%. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 39% in 2015. Following North America, Asia Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25%. Market competition is not intense. Teva, Sandoz, Endo, Mylan, ZHPHARMA, Shandong Boshan Pharma, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Perphenazine Market The global Perphenazine market size is projected to reach US$ 100.8 million by 2026, from US$ 97.3 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 0.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Perphenazine Scope and Segment Perphenazine market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Perphenazine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Teva, Sandoz, Endo, Mylan, ZHPHARMA, Shandong Boshan Pharma

Perphenazine Breakdown Data by Type

Oral Forms, Injectable Solution

Perphenazine Breakdown Data by Application

Psychosis, Antiemetic Regional and Country-level Analysis The Perphenazine market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Perphenazine market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Perphenazine Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Perphenazine Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Perphenazine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Oral Forms

1.4.3 Injectable Solution 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Perphenazine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Psychosis

1.3.3 Antiemetic 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Perphenazine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Perphenazine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Perphenazine Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Perphenazine Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Perphenazine Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Perphenazine Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Perphenazine Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Perphenazine Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Perphenazine Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Perphenazine Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Perphenazine Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Perphenazine Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Perphenazine Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Perphenazine Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Perphenazine Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Perphenazine Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Perphenazine Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Perphenazine Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Perphenazine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Perphenazine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Perphenazine Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Perphenazine Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Perphenazine Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Perphenazine Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Perphenazine Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Perphenazine Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Perphenazine Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Perphenazine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Perphenazine Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Perphenazine Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Perphenazine Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Perphenazine Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Perphenazine Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Perphenazine Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Perphenazine Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Perphenazine Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Perphenazine Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Perphenazine Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Perphenazine Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Perphenazine Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Perphenazine Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Perphenazine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Perphenazine Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Perphenazine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Perphenazine Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Perphenazine Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Perphenazine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Perphenazine Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Perphenazine Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Perphenazine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Perphenazine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Perphenazine Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Perphenazine Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Perphenazine Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Perphenazine Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Perphenazine Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Perphenazine Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Perphenazine Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Perphenazine Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Perphenazine Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Perphenazine Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Perphenazine Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Perphenazine Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Perphenazine Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Perphenazine Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Perphenazine Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Perphenazine Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Perphenazine Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Perphenazine Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Perphenazine Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Perphenazine Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Perphenazine Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Perphenazine Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Perphenazine Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Perphenazine Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Perphenazine Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Perphenazine Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Perphenazine Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Perphenazine Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Perphenazine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Perphenazine Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Perphenazine Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Perphenazine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Perphenazine Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Perphenazine Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Perphenazine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Perphenazine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Teva

11.1.1 Teva Corporation Information

11.1.2 Teva Overview

11.1.3 Teva Perphenazine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Teva Perphenazine Product Description

11.1.5 Teva Related Developments 11.2 Sandoz

11.2.1 Sandoz Corporation Information

11.2.2 Sandoz Overview

11.2.3 Sandoz Perphenazine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Sandoz Perphenazine Product Description

11.2.5 Sandoz Related Developments 11.3 Endo

11.3.1 Endo Corporation Information

11.3.2 Endo Overview

11.3.3 Endo Perphenazine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Endo Perphenazine Product Description

11.3.5 Endo Related Developments 11.4 Mylan

11.4.1 Mylan Corporation Information

11.4.2 Mylan Overview

11.4.3 Mylan Perphenazine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Mylan Perphenazine Product Description

11.4.5 Mylan Related Developments 11.5 ZHPHARMA

11.5.1 ZHPHARMA Corporation Information

11.5.2 ZHPHARMA Overview

11.5.3 ZHPHARMA Perphenazine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 ZHPHARMA Perphenazine Product Description

11.5.5 ZHPHARMA Related Developments 11.6 Shandong Boshan Pharma

11.6.1 Shandong Boshan Pharma Corporation Information

11.6.2 Shandong Boshan Pharma Overview

11.6.3 Shandong Boshan Pharma Perphenazine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Shandong Boshan Pharma Perphenazine Product Description

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Perphenazine Production Mode & Process 12.4 Perphenazine Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Perphenazine Sales Channels

12.4.2 Perphenazine Distributors 12.5 Perphenazine Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Perphenazine Industry Trends 13.2 Perphenazine Market Drivers 13.3 Perphenazine Market Challenges 13.4 Perphenazine Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Perphenazine Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

