G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Development,Size,Type ,Application,Important Companies With Growth Drivers By 2027PerkinElmer, Merck, BD Biosciences

G protein–coupled receptors (GPCRs) which are also known as seven-transmembrane domain receptors, 7TM receptors, heptahelical receptors, serpentine receptor, and G protein–linked receptors (GPLR), constitute a large protein family of receptors that detect molecules outside the cell and activate internal signal transduction pathways and, ultimately, cellular responses. Coupling with G proteins, they are called seven-transmembrane receptors because they pass through the cell membrane seven times. In the next five years, the GACR of GPCR Tools is about 3.6%, and the revenue in the 2022 is about 1760 M USD. GPCRs market comprises assays and kits that aid in drug discovery and development. GPCRs is a large family of cell surface receptors that respond to a diverse range of external stimulus and play a major role in modern pharmacology due to their significant function in cell communication. More than 40% of the drugs available in the global market target GPCRs and most of the drugs that are currently under clinical and preclinical studies target this highly studied receptor protein. The classification of GPCR Tools includes GPCR Consumables and GPCR Equipment, and the proportion of GPCR Consumables in 2016 is about 70% and the proportion is increasing trend from 2012 to 2016. In terms of therapeutic areas, the market has been segmented into: Oncology, cardiovascular system, central nervous system (CNS), etc. Oncology was the largest segment of the global GPCRs market in 2016 and the proportion in 2016 is 50%. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 49% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 30.4%. Market competition is intense. Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Merck, BD, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; with the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, there will be more companies enter this industry.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market The global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting market size is projected to reach US$ 99.9 million by 2026, from US$ 86 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2026.

:

Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Scope and Segment G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Merck, BD Biosciences, Molecular Devices, Promega, Qiagen, Abcam, Corning, Cisbio, Discoverx, Enzo Life Sciences

G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Breakdown Data by Type

GPCR Consumables, GPCR Equipment

G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Breakdown Data by Application

Oncology, Cardiovascular System, Central Nervous System, Other Regional and Country-level Analysis The G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 GPCR Consumables

1.4.3 GPCR Equipment 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Oncology

1.3.3 Cardiovascular System

1.3.4 Central Nervous System

1.3.5 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales in 2020 3.2 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Price by Type

4.3.1 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Price by Application

5.3.1 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

11.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Overview

11.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Product Description

11.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Related Developments 11.2 PerkinElmer

11.2.1 PerkinElmer Corporation Information

11.2.2 PerkinElmer Overview

11.2.3 PerkinElmer G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 PerkinElmer G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Product Description

11.2.5 PerkinElmer Related Developments 11.3 Merck

11.3.1 Merck Corporation Information

11.3.2 Merck Overview

11.3.3 Merck G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Merck G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Product Description

11.3.5 Merck Related Developments 11.4 BD Biosciences

11.4.1 BD Biosciences Corporation Information

11.4.2 BD Biosciences Overview

11.4.3 BD Biosciences G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 BD Biosciences G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Product Description

11.4.5 BD Biosciences Related Developments 11.5 Molecular Devices

11.5.1 Molecular Devices Corporation Information

11.5.2 Molecular Devices Overview

11.5.3 Molecular Devices G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Molecular Devices G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Product Description

11.5.5 Molecular Devices Related Developments 11.6 Promega

11.6.1 Promega Corporation Information

11.6.2 Promega Overview

11.6.3 Promega G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Promega G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Product Description

11.6.5 Promega Related Developments 11.7 Qiagen

11.7.1 Qiagen Corporation Information

11.7.2 Qiagen Overview

11.7.3 Qiagen G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Qiagen G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Product Description

11.7.5 Qiagen Related Developments 11.8 Abcam

11.8.1 Abcam Corporation Information

11.8.2 Abcam Overview

11.8.3 Abcam G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Abcam G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Product Description

11.8.5 Abcam Related Developments 11.9 Corning

11.9.1 Corning Corporation Information

11.9.2 Corning Overview

11.9.3 Corning G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Corning G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Product Description

11.9.5 Corning Related Developments 11.10 Cisbio

11.10.1 Cisbio Corporation Information

11.10.2 Cisbio Overview

11.10.3 Cisbio G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Cisbio G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Product Description

11.12.1 Enzo Life Sciences Corporation Information

11.12.2 Enzo Life Sciences Overview

11.12.3 Enzo Life Sciences G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Enzo Life Sciences Product Description

11.12.5 Enzo Life Sciences Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Value Chain Analysis 12.2 G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Production Mode & Process 12.4 G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Sales Channels

12.4.2 G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Distributors 12.5 G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Industry Trends 13.2 G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Drivers 13.3 G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Challenges 13.4 G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

