Human Fibrinogen Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027LFB Group, Shanghai RAAS Blood Products, Jiangxi Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical

Fibrinogen (factor I) is a glycoprotein in vertebrates that helps in the formation of blood clots. Human Fibrinogen is used as a medicine for blood disease. Human Fibrinogen is a preparation of coagulation factors prepared from pooled plasma. Currently, only RiaSTAP (CSL Behring) is licensed in a number of countries for multiple indications including treating acute bleeding episodes with Hypofibrinogenemia. Other manufacturer’s products are justly used in local region or countries. By product, the global Human Fibrinogen market is segmented into animal Fibrinogen and Human Fibrinogen Concentrate. Animal fibrinogen is still studying to confirm whether it produce toxic effect on human tissues or not after injection, it accounts for majority 0.47% market share of global revenue and Human Fibrinogen Concentrate accounts for majority 99.53% market share of global revenue in 2019. By end user, the global Human Fibrinogen market is segmented into congenital fibrinogen deficiency and surgical procedures. In 2019, the Surgical Procedures application held the largest share in the global market and accounted for a market share of 91.74%. The Surgical Procedures is major segmented into trauma patients, cardiovascular surgery patients, PPH patients, and plastic surgery patients, accounting for 62.85%, 10.34%, 13.71%, and 1.31% respectively. CSL is the leaders of the industry, with 52.52% market share of value in 2019, 32.44% market share of volume in 2019 and hold key technologies and patents. Other manufactures’ products are used to meet local demand. With further expanding market, there will be more players in the future.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Human Fibrinogen Market The global Human Fibrinogen market size is projected to reach US$ 1635.7 million by 2026, from US$ 689 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.5% during 2021-2026.



Global Human Fibrinogen Scope and Segment Human Fibrinogen market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Human Fibrinogen market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, CSL Behring, LFB Group, Shanghai RAAS Blood Products, Jiangxi Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical, Hualan Biological Engineering, Harbin Pacific Biopharmaceutical, GREEN CROSS, Shanghai XinXing Medical, Octapharma

Human Fibrinogen Breakdown Data by Type

Pure Human Fibrinogen, Fibrinogen Concentrate (Human)

Human Fibrinogen Breakdown Data by Application

Congenital Fibrinogen Deficiency, Surgical Procedures Regional and Country-level Analysis The Human Fibrinogen market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Human Fibrinogen market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Human Fibrinogen Market Share Analysis

