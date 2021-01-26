Generic Drugs Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027| Novartis – Sandoz, Mylan, Sun Pharmaceutical

A generic drug is a pharmaceutical drug that is equivalent to a brand-name product in dosage, strength, route of administration, quality, performance, and intended use. The term may also refer to any drug marketed under its chemical name without advertising, or to the chemical makeup of a drug rather than the brand name under which the drug is sold. The global average gross margin of generic drugs is in the decreasing trend, from 45.19% in 2011 to 43.56% in 2015. With the situation of global economy, gross margin will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Generic Drugs Market The global Generic Drugs market size is projected to reach US$ 505220 million by 2026, from US$ 285180 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2021-2026.

:

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Teva, Novartis – Sandoz, Mylan, Sun Pharmaceutical, Aspen, Fresenius Kabi, Pfizer (Hospira), Sanofi, Aurobindo, Lupin, Dr. Reddy's, Apotex, Cipla, ENDO (Par Pharmaceutical), Stada Arzneimittel, Krka Group, Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical, Valeant, Zydus Cadila, Hikma

Generic Drugs Breakdown Data by Type

Simple Generic Drugs, Super Generic Drugs, Biosimilars

Generic Drugs Breakdown Data by Application

CNS, Cardiovascular, Genitourinary/Hormonal Drugs, Respiratory, Rheumatology, Diabetes, Oncology, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Generic Drugs market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Generic Drugs market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Generic Drugs Market Share Analysis

