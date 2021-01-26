Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market Growth By Segment Type,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 PoliNat, Amicogen, Nutraceuticals

Fucoxanthin is a xanthophyll, with the molecular formula of C42H58O6 and CAS number 3351-86-8. It is found as an accessory pigment in the chloroplasts of brown algae and most other heterokonts, giving them a brown or olive-green color. Fucoxanthin absorbs light primarily in the blue-green to yellow-green part of the visible spectrum, peaking at around 510-525 nm by various estimates and absorbing significantly in the range of 450 to 540 nm. Fucoxanthin is being looked into for its anti-inflammatory, antinociceptive, and anti-cancer effects.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market The global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) market size is projected to reach US$ 113.5 million by 2026, from US$ 97.3 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Scope and Segment Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical, PoliNat, Amicogen, Nutraceuticals, Yigeda Bio-Technology, Ciyuan Biotech, Tianhong Biotech

Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Breakdown Data by Type

HPLC Series, UV Series

Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Breakdown Data by Application

Food, Cosmetic, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 HPLC Series

1.4.3 UV Series 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Cosmetic

1.3.4 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical

11.1.1 Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical Corporation Information

11.1.2 Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical Overview

11.1.3 Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Product Description

11.1.5 Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical Related Developments 11.2 PoliNat

11.2.1 PoliNat Corporation Information

11.2.2 PoliNat Overview

11.2.3 PoliNat Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 PoliNat Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Product Description

11.2.5 PoliNat Related Developments 11.3 Amicogen

11.3.1 Amicogen Corporation Information

11.3.2 Amicogen Overview

11.3.3 Amicogen Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Amicogen Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Product Description

11.3.5 Amicogen Related Developments 11.4 Nutraceuticals

11.4.1 Nutraceuticals Corporation Information

11.4.2 Nutraceuticals Overview

11.4.3 Nutraceuticals Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Nutraceuticals Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Product Description

11.4.5 Nutraceuticals Related Developments 11.5 Yigeda Bio-Technology

11.5.1 Yigeda Bio-Technology Corporation Information

11.5.2 Yigeda Bio-Technology Overview

11.5.3 Yigeda Bio-Technology Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Yigeda Bio-Technology Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Product Description

11.5.5 Yigeda Bio-Technology Related Developments 11.6 Ciyuan Biotech

11.6.1 Ciyuan Biotech Corporation Information

11.6.2 Ciyuan Biotech Overview

11.6.3 Ciyuan Biotech Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Ciyuan Biotech Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Product Description

11.6.5 Ciyuan Biotech Related Developments 11.7 Tianhong Biotech

11.7.1 Tianhong Biotech Corporation Information

11.7.2 Tianhong Biotech Overview

11.7.3 Tianhong Biotech Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Tianhong Biotech Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Product Description

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Production Mode & Process 12.4 Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Sales Channels

12.4.2 Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Distributors 12.5 Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Industry Trends 13.2 Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market Drivers 13.3 Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market Challenges 13.4 Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

