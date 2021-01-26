Global Jewelry Market Study 2016-2026, by Segment (Gold jewelry, Diamond jewelry), by Market (Collections, Wedding), by Company (Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group, Richemont)

Description

Summary

The global Jewelry market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Gold jewelry

Diamond jewelry

Platinum jewelry

Others

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Collections

Wedding

Festive blessing

Fashion

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group

Richemont

Signet Jewellers

Swatch Group

Rajesh Exports

Lao Feng Xiang

Tiffany

Malabar Gold and Diamonds

LVMH Moet Hennessy

Shanghai Yuyuan

Daniel Swarovski Corporation

Chow Sang Sang

Luk Fook

Pandora

Titan

Stuller

Gitanjali Gems

Kingold Jewelry

Mingr

Graff Diamond

Caibai Jewelry

Damas International

Cuihua Gold

TSL Jewelry

CHJ

Chopard

Asian Star Company

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Jewelry Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Jewelry Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Gold jewelry

2.1.2 Diamond jewelry

2.1.3 Platinum jewelry

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Collections

3.1.2 Wedding

3.1.3 Festive blessing

3.1.4 Fashion

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Richemont (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Signet Jewellers (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Swatch Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Rajesh Exports (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Lao Feng Xiang (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Tiffany (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Malabar Gold and Diamonds (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 LVMH Moet Hennessy (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Shanghai Yuyuan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Daniel Swarovski Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Chow Sang Sang (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Luk Fook (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Pandora (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 Titan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 Stuller (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.17 Gitanjali Gems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.18 Kingold Jewelry (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.19 Mingr (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.20 Graff Diamond (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.21 Caibai Jewelry (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.22 Damas International (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.23 Cuihua Gold (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.24 TSL Jewelry (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.25 CHJ (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.26 Chopard (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.27 Asian Star Company (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

