Global Kegs Market Study 2016-2026, by Segment (Plastic, Tin), by Market (Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages), by Company (American Keg Compan, NDL Keg Inc)

The global Kegs market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Plastic

Tin

Stainless Steel

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Alcoholic Beverages

Non- Alcoholic Beverages

Cooking Oil

Chemicals

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

American Keg Compan

NDL Keg Inc

Shinhan Industrial

Ningbo BestFriends Beverage Containers

Blefa GmbH

Schaefer Container Systems

Petainer UK Holding

Ardagh Group

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Kegs Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Kegs Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Plastic

2.1.2 Tin

2.1.3 Stainless Steel

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Alcoholic Beverages

3.1.2 Non- Alcoholic Beverages

3.1.3 Cooking Oil

3.1.4 Chemicals

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 American Keg Compan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 NDL Keg Inc (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Shinhan Industrial (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Ningbo BestFriends Beverage Containers (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Blefa GmbH (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Schaefer Container Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Petainer UK Holding (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Ardagh Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

