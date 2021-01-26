Global Latex Foam Mattress Market Study 2016-2026, by Segment (Single Sided Mattress, Double Sided Mattress), by Market (Private Households, Hotels), by Company (Hilding Anders, Pikolin)

Description
Summary
The global Latex Foam Mattress market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Single Sided Mattress
Double Sided Mattress
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Private Households
Hotels
Hospitals
Others
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
Hilding Anders
Pikolin
Recticel
Silentnight
Sealy
Simmons
Breckle
Magniflex
Tempur-Pedic
Ekornes
Select Comfort
Serta
Veldeman Group
Auping Group
KingKoil
Ecus
Ruf-Betten
Major Region Market
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Latex Foam Mattress Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Industry Chain
1.2.2 Consumer Distribution
1.3 Price & Cost Overview
2 Latex Foam Mattress Market by Type
2.1 By Type
2.1.1 Single Sided Mattress
2.1.2 Double Sided Mattress
2.2 Market Size by Type
2.3 Market Forecast by Type
3 Global Market Demand
3.1 Segment Overview
3.1.1 Private Households
3.1.2 Hotels
3.1.3 Hospitals
3.1.4 Others
3.2 Market Size by Demand
3.3 Market Forecast by Demand
4 Major Region Market
4.1 Global Market Overview
4.1.1 Market Size & Growth
4.1.2 Market Forecast
4.2 Major Region
4.2.1 Market Size & Growth
4.2.2 Market Forecast
5 Major Companies List
5.1 Hilding Anders (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.2 Pikolin (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.3 Recticel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.4 Silentnight (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.5 Sealy (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.6 Simmons (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.7 Breckle (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.8 Magniflex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.9 Tempur-Pedic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.10 Ekornes (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.11 Select Comfort (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.12 Serta (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.13 Veldeman Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.14 Auping Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.15 KingKoil (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.16 Ecus (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.17 Ruf-Betten (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
6 Conclusion
