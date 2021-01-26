Global Latex Foam Mattress Market Study 2016-2026, by Segment (Single Sided Mattress, Double Sided Mattress), by Market (Private Households, Hotels), by Company (Hilding Anders, Pikolin)

Description

Summary

The global Latex Foam Mattress market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Single Sided Mattress

Double Sided Mattress

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Private Households

Hotels

Hospitals

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Hilding Anders

Pikolin

Recticel

Silentnight

Sealy

Simmons

Breckle

Magniflex

Tempur-Pedic

Ekornes

Select Comfort

Serta

Veldeman Group

Auping Group

KingKoil

Ecus

Ruf-Betten

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Latex Foam Mattress Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Latex Foam Mattress Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Single Sided Mattress

2.1.2 Double Sided Mattress

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Private Households

3.1.2 Hotels

3.1.3 Hospitals

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Hilding Anders (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Pikolin (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Recticel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Silentnight (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Sealy (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Simmons (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Breckle (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Magniflex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Tempur-Pedic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Ekornes (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Select Comfort (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Serta (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Veldeman Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Auping Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 KingKoil (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 Ecus (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.17 Ruf-Betten (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

