Description

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3819984

Summary

The global Laundry Care Agent market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Fabric Softeners

Laundry Detergents

Others

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Household

Commercial

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Amway Corporation

Kao Corporation

S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.

LG Household & Health Care Ltd.

Golrang Industrial Group

Lion Corporation

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Alicorp S.A.A.

Wings Corporation

Nice Group Co., Ltd.

Whealthfields Lohmann Guangzhou Ltd.

RSPL Limited

Fabrica de Jabon La Corona, SA de CV

Guangzhou Liby Enterprise Group Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Blue Moon Industry Co., Ltd.

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-laundry-care-agent-market-study-2016-2026-by-segment-fabric-softeners-laundry-detergents-by-market-household-commercial-by-company-procter-and-gamble-co-unilever-plc

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Laundry Care Agent Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Laundry Care Agent Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Fabric Softeners

2.1.2 Laundry Detergents

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Household

3.1.2 Commercial

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Procter & Gamble Co. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Unilever PLC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Colgate-Palmolive Company (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Amway Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Kao Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 S.C. Johnson & Son Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 LG Household & Health Care Ltd. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Golrang Industrial Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Lion Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Alicorp S.A.A. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Wings Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 Nice Group Co., Ltd. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 Whealthfields Lohmann Guangzhou Ltd. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.17 RSPL Limited (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.18 Fabrica de Jabon La Corona, SA de CV (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.19 Guangzhou Liby Enterprise Group Co., Ltd. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.20 Guangzhou Blue Moon Industry Co., Ltd. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3819984

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:



https://murphyshockeylaw.net/