Global Leather Travel Bag Market Study 2016-2026, by Segment (Backpack Travel Bag, Duffles Travel Bag), by Market (Male, Female), by Company (VIP Industries, VF Corporation)

Summary

The global Leather Travel Bag market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Backpack Travel Bag

Duffles Travel Bag

Trolleys Travel Bag

Others

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Male

Female

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

VIP Industries

VF Corporation

Briggs & Riley Travelware

MCM Worldwide

Samsonite

Rimowa

Louis Vuitton

Delsey

Antler

Hermes

Crown

HIDEO WAKAMATSU

ACE

Tumi

Santa Barbara Polo

Travelpro

Eminent

Commodore

Diplomat

Winpard

Jinhou

JINLUDA

Powerland

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Leather Travel Bag Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Leather Travel Bag Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Backpack Travel Bag

2.1.2 Duffles Travel Bag

2.1.3 Trolleys Travel Bag

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Male

3.1.2 Female

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 VIP Industries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 VF Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Briggs & Riley Travelware (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 MCM Worldwide (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Samsonite (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Rimowa (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Louis Vuitton (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Delsey (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Antler (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Hermes (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Crown (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 HIDEO WAKAMATSU (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 ACE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Tumi (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 Santa Barbara Polo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 Travelpro (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.17 Eminent (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.18 Commodore (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.19 Diplomat (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.20 Winpard (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.21 Jinhou (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.22 JINLUDA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.23 Powerland (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

