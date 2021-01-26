Global Directed Energy Weapons Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Global Directed Energy Weapons Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A weapon that emits concentrated energy and can transfer the energy to destroy the target is referred to as guided energy weapons (DEW). The demand for guided energy weapons is known to produce highly strong beams. They primarily use a single optical device to monitor the target or merely concentrate it on the target. Lasers are known to be the most advanced type of DEW arms. In addition, these beams can be conveniently re-directed by mirrors to destroy targets that are not apparent from the source. The growing need for laser, particularly in the navy, legislation and legal impacts of DEWs, has led to a rise in the targeted demand for energy weapons. In addition, the need for accuracy has also contributed to the growth of the market. However, the ban on arms exports and inadequate financing have hindered demand expansion to a greater degree. On the other hand, increased military spending by many nations, as well as technical developments, are projected to create greater prospects for key market players. The global market for energy weapons is expected to rise due to the rising need for powerful and reliable weapons over the forecasted period. Huge investment in weapon production, combined with its demonstration, is projected to increase the global demand over the forecast period. Guided Energy Systems (DEW) are capable of picking targets that are confidential. They work at the speed of light and can have disruptive effects on staff, facilities and equipment. This device also emits a laser composed of acoustic energy, atomic particles and electromagnetic energy.

The regional analysis of global Directed Energy Weapons Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the projected timeframe. China is anticipated to be the biggest market leader, though India’s market is under growth. Asia-Pacific countries are not only facing external challenges, but internal tensions are also increasing at a fast rate. Terrorism attacks are expected to increase demand for regionally focused energy arms over the projected period. China is projected to be the largest market in the forecast era due to anti-laser protection technologies.

Major market player included in this report are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Boeing Company

BAE Systems PLC.

Textron Inc.

Rheinmetall AG

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

Moog Inc.

Quinetiq Group PLC.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Homeland Security

Defense

By Technology:

High Energy Laser

High Power Microwave

Particle Beam

By High Energy Laser System

Chemical Laser

Fibre Laser

Free Electron Laser

Solid -State Laser

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Directed Energy Weapons Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

