Crude Heparin Market Development,Size,Type ,Application,Important Companies With Growth Drivers By 2027 Shenzhen Hepalink, Sanofi, Nanjing King-friend

Heparin is one of the oldest drugs currently in widespread clinical use. It was originally isolated from canine liver cells. Heparin was discovered by Jay McLean and William Henry Howell in 1916. Heparin prevents the blood from clotting and is used to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. It is also used as part of the treatment of myocardial infarction and unstable angina. Another application of heparin is an inner surface anticoagulant on various experimental and medical devices such as test tubes and renal dialysis machines. Crude heparin is the starting material intended for further processing by FDA drug establishments into heparin sodium USP API (active pharmaceutical ingredient), not a finished drug product. The scope of this report is mainly about Crude Heparin, Crude heparin is the upstream raw material for heparin. The Top 5 manufacturers, Bioiberica, Shenzhen Hepalink, Nanjing King-friend, Sanofi and Fengrun Biological, held 56.28% of the market, in terms of revenue in 2019.

Global Crude Heparin Market The global Crude Heparin market size is projected to reach US$ 5943.7 million by 2026, from US$ 3585.3 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Crude Heparin Scope and Segment Crude Heparin market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Crude Heparin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Bioiberica, Shenzhen Hepalink, Sanofi, Nanjing King-friend, Fengrun Biological Technology, Aspen Oss, Hebei Changshan Biochemical, Changzhou Qianhong, Hepac (Darling Ingredients), Huaian MDC Pharmaceutical, Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals

Crude Heparin Breakdown Data by Type

Pig Intestine Mucosa Heparin, Bovine Heparin and Others, Pig intestine mucosa heparin is almost the only used and efficient type, taking 99.47% market share in 2019, in terms of volume.

Crude Heparin Breakdown Data by Application

Unfractionated Heparin (UFH), Low-Molecular-Weight Heparin (LMWH), LMWH is the largest consumer group, with market share of 89.03% in 2019, in terms of volume. Regional and Country-level Analysis The Crude Heparin market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Crude Heparin market report are North America, Europe and China. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Crude Heparin Market Share Analysis

