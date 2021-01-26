Global Cash Flow Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Global Cash Flow Market – Overview

Global Cash Flow Market is expected to perceive a decent rise in income in the upcoming period. In this report, Market Research Future (MRFR) includes the segmentation and dynamics of the market to offer a better glimpse of the coming years.

Cash flow management software delivers a quick, safe, and effective solution to the various industry such as the banking sector, information technology (IT) and information technology-enabled services (ITes), construction and real estate, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, government and non-profit organizations, and the healthcare & travel industry to improve their cash management and optimize their working capital.

Segmentation

Global Cash Flow Market has been segmented based on Components, Deployment, Organization Size, and Vertical.

Based on the Component, the cash flow market has been segmented into solutions and services. The cash flow solution segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the rising need for fund transfer process automation and streamlining of money management processes.

The service segment is expected to register a higher CAGR over the forecast period. The service segment help business to optimize money flow position. Service segments allow businesses to predict money flow and manage liquidity.

Based on deployment, the cash flow market has been segmented into cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment held the larger market share of the global cash flow market due to its numerous benefits, such as easy upgradation and low operational cost. Cloud deployment is preferred by a wide range of businesses due to the advancements in technology. The on-premises segment is expected to register the higher CAGR over the forecast period. The on-premises segment permits businesses to have control over their business data.

Based on organization size, the cash flow market has been segmented into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and professionals. The professionals segment held the larger market share of the global cash flow market and is also expected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The professionals segment consists of individual users of cash flow tools, such as accountants, bookkeepers, and freelancers, that help minimize the risk of financial losses or cash leakage in hand on unnecessary expenses.

Based on vertical, the global cash flow market has been segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and information technology-enabled services (ITes), construction and real estate, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, government and non-profit organizations, healthcare, others. The IT and ITes segment is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The cash flow solutions help companies in identifying potential threats that are prevailing in the vertical to avoid losses.

Competitive Analysis

The key players of the global cash flow market are Intuit (US), Xero (New Zealand), Anaplan (US), Sage (UK), Float (UK), Planguru (US), Dryrun (Canada), Caflou (Czech Republic), Pulse (US), Cash Analytics (Ireland), Fluidly (UK), Finagraph (US), Cashflowmapper (Australia), Finsync (US), Cashflow Manager (Australia), Agicap (France), Calqulate (Finland), Cashbook (Ireland), Cash Flow Mojo (US), Cashforce (Belgium), BeyondSquare Solutions (India), Calxa (Australia), CashflowCafe (England), Futrli (UK), Vistr (Australia), and Runway (US).

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis for the global cash flow has been done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market in North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019, and it is expected to register strong growth during the forecast period. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for liquidity management.

