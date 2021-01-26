PSA Test Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027 Siemens Healthcare, DiaSorin, Roche

Prostate-specific antigen (PSA), also known as gamma-seminoprotein or kallikrein-3 (KLK3), is a glycoprotein enzyme encoded in humans by the KLK3 gene. The PSA test measures the level of PSA in a man’s blood. For this test, a blood sample is sent to a laboratory for analysis. The results are usually reported as nanograms of PSA per milliliter (ng/mL) of blood. The global average price of PSA Test is in the decreasing trend, from 617 USD/Unit in 2011 to 595 USD/ Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy and technology, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global PSA Test Market The global PSA Test market size is projected to reach US$ 953.9 million by 2026, from US$ 526.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2021-2026.

:

Global PSA Test Scope and Segment PSA Test market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PSA Test market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Abbott, Siemens Healthcare, DiaSorin, Roche, Beckman Coulter, PerkinElmer, Tosoh, Ortho Clinical, Fujirebio, Mediwatch, BodiTech

PSA Test Breakdown Data by Type

CLIA, ELISA, Others

PSA Test Breakdown Data by Application

Screening, Post-treatment Monitoring, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The PSA Test market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the PSA Test market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and PSA Test Market Share Analysis

