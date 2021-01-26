Folate Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027 DSM, Merck Folate,

Folate is a water-soluble B vitamin that is naturally present in some foods, added to others, and available as a dietary supplement. We mainly study 3rd generation and the 4th generation products in this report. Unlike the vitamin K2 market, the folate market is dominated by Europe producers, i.e. Gnosis and Merck, the two players take a market share of around 86% in 2016. Merck products are sold by DSM since 2014.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Folate Market The global Folate market size is projected to reach US$ 517.9 million by 2026, from US$ 175.2 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 19.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Folate Scope and Segment Folate market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Folate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Gnosis SPA, DSM, Merck

Folate Breakdown Data by Type

5-MTHF Calcium Salt, 5-MTHF Glucosamine Salt

Folate Breakdown Data by Application

Tablets, Empty Capsules Regional and Country-level Analysis The Folate market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Folate market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Folate Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Folate Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Folate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 5-MTHF Calcium Salt

1.4.3 5-MTHF Glucosamine Salt 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Folate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Tablets

1.3.3 Empty Capsules 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Folate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Folate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Folate Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Folate Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Folate Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Folate Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Folate Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Folate Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Folate Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Folate Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Folate Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Folate Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Folate Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Folate Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Folate Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Folate Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Folate Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Folate Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Folate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Folate Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Folate Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Folate Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Folate Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Folate Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Folate Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Folate Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Folate Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Folate Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Folate Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Folate Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Folate Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Folate Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Folate Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Folate Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Folate Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Folate Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Folate Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Folate Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Folate Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Folate Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Folate Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Folate Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Folate Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Folate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Folate Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Folate Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Folate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Folate Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Folate Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Folate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Folate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Folate Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Folate Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Folate Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Folate Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Folate Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Folate Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Folate Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Folate Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Folate Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Folate Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Folate Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Folate Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Folate Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Folate Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Folate Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Folate Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Folate Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Folate Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Folate Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Folate Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Folate Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Folate Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Folate Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Folate Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Folate Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Folate Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Folate Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Folate Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Folate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Folate Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Folate Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Folate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Folate Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Folate Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Folate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Folate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Gnosis SPA

11.1.1 Gnosis SPA Corporation Information

11.1.2 Gnosis SPA Overview

11.1.3 Gnosis SPA Folate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Gnosis SPA Folate Product Description

11.1.5 Gnosis SPA Related Developments 11.2 DSM

11.2.1 DSM Corporation Information

11.2.2 DSM Overview

11.2.3 DSM Folate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 DSM Folate Product Description

11.2.5 DSM Related Developments 11.3 Merck

11.3.1 Merck Corporation Information

11.3.2 Merck Overview

11.3.3 Merck Folate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Merck Folate Product Description

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Folate Production Mode & Process 12.4 Folate Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Folate Sales Channels

12.4.2 Folate Distributors 12.5 Folate Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Folate Industry Trends 13.2 Folate Market Drivers 13.3 Folate Market Challenges 13.4 Folate Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Folate Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

