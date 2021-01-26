Physical Examination Center Market Growth And Market Share By 2027Japanese Red Cross Kumamoto Health Care Center, Kaiser Permanente, Bupa Health

Health physical examination refers to the medical means and methods to examine the examinee, to understand the health status of the examinee, the early detection of diseases and health risks of the diagnosis and treatment behavior.The health examination industry belongs to the medical service industry. In recent years, with the development of the national economy and the improvement of people’s living standard, the continuous enhancement of health consciousness has strengthened the rigid characteristics of medical service demand and promoted the rapid and sustainable development of the medical service market.As a sub-industry of medical services, the health examination industry has also driven the rapid growth of the overall market with the increasing awareness of chronic disease management and health examination.The world’s main health centres are fragmented.The major enterprises include Japanese Red Cross Kumamoto Health Care Center, Kaiser Permanente, Bupa Health, Health 100, iKang Guobin Healthcare Group, Inc., Nuffield Health Bridgend, St. Luke’s International Hospital, etc.These enterprises have a relatively stable market share and enjoy high brand awareness.There are many small enterprises entering this field continuously, so the market is more competitive.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Physical Examination Center Market The global Physical Examination Center market size is projected to reach US$ 827390 million by 2026, from US$ 420000 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Physical Examination Center market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Physical Examination Center market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Physical Examination Center market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Physical Examination Center market.

Physical Examination Center Breakdown Data by Type

Special Physical Examination, Comprehensive Check-up

Physical Examination Center Breakdown Data by Application

Enterprise, Personal Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Physical Examination Center market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Physical Examination Center market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, Japanese Red Cross Kumamoto Health Care Center, Kaiser Permanente, Bupa Health, Health 100, iKang Guobin Healthcare Group, Inc., Nuffield Health Bridgend, St. Luke’s International Hospital, Rich Healthcare, Puhui Medical Examination, Health 100, iKang Guobin Healthcare Group, Inc., Dian Dianostics, MZ Healthcare

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Physical Examination Center Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Special Physical Examination

1.2.3 Comprehensive Check-up 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Physical Examination Center Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Enterprise

1.3.3 Personal 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Physical Examination Center Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Physical Examination Center Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Physical Examination Center Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Physical Examination Center Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Physical Examination Center Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Physical Examination Center Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Physical Examination Center Market Trends

2.3.2 Physical Examination Center Market Drivers

2.3.3 Physical Examination Center Market Challenges

2.3.4 Physical Examination Center Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Physical Examination Center Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Physical Examination Center Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Physical Examination Center Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Physical Examination Center Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Physical Examination Center Revenue 3.4 Global Physical Examination Center Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Physical Examination Center Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Physical Examination Center Revenue in 2020 3.5 Physical Examination Center Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Physical Examination Center Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Physical Examination Center Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Physical Examination Center Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Physical Examination Center Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Physical Examination Center Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Physical Examination Center Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Physical Examination Center Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Physical Examination Center Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Physical Examination Center Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Physical Examination Center Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Physical Examination Center Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Physical Examination Center Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Physical Examination Center Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Physical Examination Center Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Physical Examination Center Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Physical Examination Center Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Physical Examination Center Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Physical Examination Center Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Physical Examination Center Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Physical Examination Center Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Physical Examination Center Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Physical Examination Center Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Physical Examination Center Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Physical Examination Center Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Physical Examination Center Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Physical Examination Center Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Physical Examination Center Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Physical Examination Center Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Physical Examination Center Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Physical Examination Center Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Physical Examination Center Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Physical Examination Center Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Physical Examination Center Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Physical Examination Center Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Physical Examination Center Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Physical Examination Center Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Physical Examination Center Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Physical Examination Center Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Physical Examination Center Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Physical Examination Center Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Physical Examination Center Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Physical Examination Center Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Physical Examination Center Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Physical Examination Center Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Physical Examination Center Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Physical Examination Center Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Physical Examination Center Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Physical Examination Center Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Physical Examination Center Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Physical Examination Center Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Physical Examination Center Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Physical Examination Center Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Physical Examination Center Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Physical Examination Center Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Physical Examination Center Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Physical Examination Center Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Physical Examination Center Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Physical Examination Center Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Physical Examination Center Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Physical Examination Center Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Physical Examination Center Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Physical Examination Center Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Physical Examination Center Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Physical Examination Center Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Physical Examination Center Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Physical Examination Center Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Physical Examination Center Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Physical Examination Center Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Japanese Red Cross Kumamoto Health Care Center

11.1.1 Japanese Red Cross Kumamoto Health Care Center Company Details

11.1.2 Japanese Red Cross Kumamoto Health Care Center Business Overview

11.1.3 Japanese Red Cross Kumamoto Health Care Center Physical Examination Center Introduction

11.1.4 Japanese Red Cross Kumamoto Health Care Center Revenue in Physical Examination Center Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Japanese Red Cross Kumamoto Health Care Center Recent Development 11.2 Kaiser Permanente

11.2.1 Kaiser Permanente Company Details

11.2.2 Kaiser Permanente Business Overview

11.2.3 Kaiser Permanente Physical Examination Center Introduction

11.2.4 Kaiser Permanente Revenue in Physical Examination Center Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Kaiser Permanente Recent Development 11.3 Bupa Health

11.3.1 Bupa Health Company Details

11.3.2 Bupa Health Business Overview

11.3.3 Bupa Health Physical Examination Center Introduction

11.3.4 Bupa Health Revenue in Physical Examination Center Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Bupa Health Recent Development 11.4 Health 100

11.4.1 Health 100 Company Details

11.4.2 Health 100 Business Overview

11.4.3 Health 100 Physical Examination Center Introduction

11.4.4 Health 100 Revenue in Physical Examination Center Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Health 100 Recent Development 11.5 iKang Guobin Healthcare Group, Inc.

11.5.1 iKang Guobin Healthcare Group, Inc. Company Details

11.5.2 iKang Guobin Healthcare Group, Inc. Business Overview

11.5.3 iKang Guobin Healthcare Group, Inc. Physical Examination Center Introduction

11.5.4 iKang Guobin Healthcare Group, Inc. Revenue in Physical Examination Center Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 iKang Guobin Healthcare Group, Inc. Recent Development 11.6 Nuffield Health Bridgend

11.6.1 Nuffield Health Bridgend Company Details

11.6.2 Nuffield Health Bridgend Business Overview

11.6.3 Nuffield Health Bridgend Physical Examination Center Introduction

11.6.4 Nuffield Health Bridgend Revenue in Physical Examination Center Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Nuffield Health Bridgend Recent Development 11.7 St. Luke’s International Hospital

11.7.1 St. Luke’s International Hospital Company Details

11.7.2 St. Luke’s International Hospital Business Overview

11.7.3 St. Luke’s International Hospital Physical Examination Center Introduction

11.7.4 St. Luke’s International Hospital Revenue in Physical Examination Center Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 St. Luke’s International Hospital Recent Development 11.8 Rich Healthcare

11.8.1 Rich Healthcare Company Details

11.8.2 Rich Healthcare Business Overview

11.8.3 Rich Healthcare Physical Examination Center Introduction

11.8.4 Rich Healthcare Revenue in Physical Examination Center Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Rich Healthcare Recent Development 11.9 Puhui Medical Examination

11.9.1 Puhui Medical Examination Company Details

11.9.2 Puhui Medical Examination Business Overview

11.9.3 Puhui Medical Examination Physical Examination Center Introduction

11.9.4 Puhui Medical Examination Revenue in Physical Examination Center Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Puhui Medical Examination Recent Development 11.10 MJ Group

11.10.1 MJ Group Company Details

11.10.2 MJ Group Business Overview

11.10.3 MJ Group Physical Examination Center Introduction

11.10.4 MJ Group Revenue in Physical Examination Center Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 MJ Group Recent Development 11.11 PL Tokyo Health Care Center

11.11.1 PL Tokyo Health Care Center Company Details

11.11.2 PL Tokyo Health Care Center Business Overview

11.11.3 PL Tokyo Health Care Center Physical Examination Center Introduction

11.11.4 PL Tokyo Health Care Center Revenue in Physical Examination Center Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 PL Tokyo Health Care Center Recent Development 11.12 Dian Dianostics

11.12.1 Dian Dianostics Company Details

11.12.2 Dian Dianostics Business Overview

11.12.3 Dian Dianostics Physical Examination Center Introduction

11.12.4 Dian Dianostics Revenue in Physical Examination Center Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Dian Dianostics Recent Development 11.13 MZ Healthcare

11.13.1 MZ Healthcare Company Details

11.13.2 MZ Healthcare Business Overview

11.13.3 MZ Healthcare Physical Examination Center Introduction

11.13.4 MZ Healthcare Revenue in Physical Examination Center Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 MZ Healthcare Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

