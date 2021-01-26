Clinical Data Management System Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027Medidata, Oracle, IBM

A clinical data management system or CDMS is a tool used in clinical research to manage the data of a clinical trial. The clinical trial data gathered at the investigator site in the case report form are stored in the CDMS. To reduce the possibility of errors due to human entry, the systems employ various means to verify the data. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 56.8% in 2019. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 21.9%. Market competition is intense. Medidata, Oracle, IBM, PAREXEL Informatics, BioClinica, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Clinical Data Management System Market The global Clinical Data Management System market size is projected to reach US$ 3228.5 million by 2026, from US$ 1128 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 16.1% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Clinical Data Management System market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Clinical Data Management System market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Clinical Data Management System market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Clinical Data Management System market.

Clinical Data Management System Breakdown Data by Type

Software, Services

Clinical Data Management System Breakdown Data by Application

Hospitals, CROs, Pharma & Biotech Organizations, Other Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Clinical Data Management System market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Clinical Data Management System market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, Medidata, Oracle, IBM, PAREXEL Informatics, BioClinica, Medrio, Forte Research Systems, Taimei Technology, Ofni Systems, PAREXEL Informatics, BioClinica, ClinCapture

