Middle East and Africa Road Safety market Competitive Analysis and Economic Forecasting: Motorola Solutions, INC., Idemia, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Information Engineering Group

The scope of this Middle East and Africa Smart Home market research report can be described in terms of industry research, customer insights, market sizing and forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment.

Smart home market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 23,198.44 million by 2027. Rising digitalization has increase the adoption of smart devices which result in increasing demand for the smart home is the prominent factor that drive growth of the market.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on 'Middle East and Africa Smart Home Market' provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets.

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

The forecast spans 6 years and predicts the prospective progress of the sector

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and sub segments enable readers make informed decisions.

List of Best Players profiled in Middle East and Africa Smart Home Market Report;

The major players covered in the report are Schneider Electric, ABB, Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Controls., SAMSUNG, Robert Bosch GmbH, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (A Subsidiary of General Electric), Siemens, Haier Group and Google (A Subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.), among others are Middle East and Africa players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In May 2019, Resideo form partnership with VANWARD to expand its product portfolio in China. This aim of the partnership is to incline the Chinese customer towards energy saving home heating equipment. The partnership will aid the company in to expand its presence in China and increase its customer base

In October 2018, Carrier had launched Côr 5C and 7C thermostat in integration with Google Assistant. This new solution allows the user to control and monitor the settings using the voice command through Google assistant. The new product increased the customer base and product portfolio of the company.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions Middle East & Africa Countries Saudi Arabia UAE Turkey, Israel Egypt and South Africa

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Product Type (Entertainment Controls, Security and Access Control, HVAC Control, Home Appliances, Smart Kitchen, Lighting Control, Smart Furniture, Home Healthcare), Technology (Wireless, Wired), Software & Service (Behavioral, Proactive), Country (U.A.E, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

A conscious effort is made by the subject matter experts to analyse how some business owners succeed in maintaining a competitive edge while the others fail to do so makes the research interesting. A quick review of the realistic competitors makes the overall study a lot more interesting. Opportunities that are helping product owners’ size up their business further add value to the overall study.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Middle East and Africa Smart Home Market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Middle East and Africa Smart Home Market

Challenges to market growth

Key vendors of Middle East and Africa Smart Home Market

Detailed SWOT analysis

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Middle East and Africa Smart Home Market

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

Analysts have also highlighted the potential restraints present in the Middle East and Africa Smart Home market. With the help of market experts the report points out what changes companies can make to overcome these hurdles over the forecast years.

Middle East and Africa Smart Home Market Professional Survey Report 2020

Industry Overview of Middle East and Africa Smart Home

Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Middle East and Africa Smart Home

Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Middle East and Africa Smart Home

Middle East and Africa Smart Home Overall Market Overview

Middle East and Africa Smart Home Regional Market Analysis

2012-2019 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Segment Market Analysis to 2020-2027 (by Type)

2012-2019 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Segment Market Analysis 2020-2027 (by Application)

Major Manufacturers Analysis of Middle East and Africa Smart Home

Development Trend of Analysis of Middle East and Africa Smart Home Market

Middle East and Africa Smart Home Marketing Type Analysis

Consumers Analysis of Middle East and Africa Smart Home

Conclusion of the Middle East and Africa Smart Home Market Professional Survey Report 2020

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

Middle East and Africa road safety market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on 'Middle East and Africa Road Safety Market' provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets.

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

The forecast spans 6 years and predicts the prospective progress of the sector

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and sub segments enable readers make informed decisions.

List of Best Players profiled in Middle East and Africa Road Safety Market Report;

Some of the major players operating in this market include Jenoptik, Kapsch AG, Sensys Gatso Group AB, American Traffic Solutions, 3M, Redflex Traffic Systems, INC., FLIR SYSTEMS, INC., Motorola Solutions, INC., Idemia, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Information Engineering Group Inc. Swarco AG, Conduent, INC., and Saferoad Holding ASA.

Product Developments:

In March, Jenoptik has launched new traffic solution at TRAFFEX show. The traffic solution consists of new spot speed and red light product.

In March, Jenoptik has launched average speed enforcement system named as SPECS3 VECTOR at TRAFFEX show. SPECS3 VECTOR is designed to reduce the road accident caused by high speed.

In October, FLIR Systems Inc. has launched new system for surveillance drones. Mainly it is designed for military and government agencies.

In April, Motorola Solutions launched public safety mobile applications for communication and collaboration.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions Middle East & Africa Countries Saudi Arabia UAE Turkey, Israel Egypt and South Africa

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Solution (Red Light Enforcement, Speed Enforcement, Incident Detection System, Bus Lane Compliance, Automated Solutions, Process Violations, Passenger Data Processing, Semi-Automated Solutions, and Others), Service (Professional and Managed ), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

A conscious effort is made by the subject matter experts to analyse how some business owners succeed in maintaining a competitive edge while the others fail to do so makes the research interesting. A quick review of the realistic competitors makes the overall study a lot more interesting. Opportunities that are helping product owners’ size up their business further add value to the overall study.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Middle East and Africa Road Safety Market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Middle East and Africa Road Safety Market

Challenges to market growth

Key vendors of Middle East and Africa Road Safety Market

Detailed SWOT analysis

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Middle East and Africa Road Safety Market

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

Analysts have also highlighted the potential restraints present in the Middle East and Africa Road Safety market. With the help of market experts the report points out what changes companies can make to overcome these hurdles over the forecast years.

Middle East and Africa Road Safety Market Professional Survey Report 2020

Industry Overview of Middle East and Africa Road Safety

Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Middle East and Africa Road Safety

Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Middle East and Africa Road Safety

Middle East and Africa Road Safety Overall Market Overview

Middle East and Africa Road Safety Regional Market Analysis

2012-2019 Middle East and Africa Road Safety Segment Market Analysis to 2020-2027 (by Type)

2012-2019 Middle East and Africa Road Safety Segment Market Analysis 2020-2027 (by Application)

Major Manufacturers Analysis of Middle East and Africa Road Safety

Development Trend of Analysis of Middle East and Africa Road Safety Market

Middle East and Africa Road Safety Marketing Type Analysis

Consumers Analysis of Middle East and Africa Road Safety

Conclusion of the Middle East and Africa Road Safety Market Professional Survey Report 2020

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

