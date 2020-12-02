Cool Roofs United States Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cool Roofs market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cool Roofs market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

A cool roof is a roofing system that delivers higher solar reflectance (the ability to reflect the visible, infrared and ultraviolet wavelengths of the sun, reducing heat transfer to the building) and higher thermal emittance (the ability to radiate absorbed, or non-reflected solar energy) than standard designed roofing products.

Market Analysis and Insights: United States Cool Roofs Market

This report focuses on United States Cool Roofs market.

The United States Cool Roofs market size is projected to reach US$ 9434 million by 2026, from US$ 7794.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

United States Cool Roofs Scope and Market Size

Cool Roofs market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cool Roofs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Cool Roofs market is segmented into

PVC (polyvinyl chloride)

EPDM (rubber)

TPO (thermoplastic)

Segment by Application, the Cool Roofs market is segmented into

Residential Buildings

Non-Residential Buildings

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Cool Roofs market is analysed and market size information is provided by business regions.The key regions covered in the Cool Roofs market are New England, Mideast, Great Lakes, Plains, Southeast, Southwest, Rocky Mountain, and Far West.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Cool Roofs Market Share Analysis

Cool Roofs market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Cool Roofs business, the date to enter into the Cool Roofs market, Cool Roofs product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

GAF

DowDuPont

Carlisle

Soprema Group

Renolit

Sika

CertainTeed

Oriental Yuhong

Owens Corning

TehnoNICOL

Atlas Roofing

Hongyuan Waterproof

Fosroc

CKS

Joaboa Technology

TAMKO Building Products

Bauder

Jianguo Weiye Waterproof

Hangzhou Jinwu

Yuhong Waterproof

Polyglass

Yuwang Group

This research comprehensively answers the following 9 important questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising growth trends in the Cool Roofs market in United States?

Q.2.Which segments and sub-segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which segment is nearing the peak and demand saturation?

Q.3.Which region will witness a higher growth rate and why? Which region might see a slower or negative growth?

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Cool Roofs market?

Q.5.What are the business risks and who pose challenges to the global leaders and are competitive threats in this Cool Roofs market?

Q.6.What are the emerging trends post COVID-19 reshuffle in this Cool Roofs market and the what are reasons behind these trends and do they translate in global exploration?

Q.7. Who are the major global and american regional players in the Cool Roofs market? Which are the strategic initiatives key players are pursuing for business growth?

Q.8.Which are the competing products in Cool Roofs american market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.9.What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what is its impact on the Cool Roofs industry?

