Copper Strips Global Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027

Copper is a light metal with outstanding malleable and ductile properties. It possesses high thermal and electrical conductivity. It is widely used in numerous industrial and antibacterial applications high malleability property of copper and ease of application in machineries during fabrication procedures enables high production rate of precise copper strips at relatively lower cost as compared to its substitutes.

The copper most commonly used for strip applications complies with ASTM B370. It consists of 99.9 percent copper, and is available in six tempers designated by ASTM B370 as: 060 (soft), H00 (cold rolled), H01 (cold rolled, high yield), H02 (half hard), H03 (three quarter hard), and H04 (hard). Thin copper strips perfect for using with mosaics and many other crafts, and various other applications including electrical and DIY projects.

First, as for the global Copper Strips industry, the industry concentration rate is highly dispersed. The top 5 manufacturers have 33.25% sales revenue market share in 2016. The Aurubis which has 9.63% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Copper Strips industry. The manufacturers following Aurubis are KME and Mitsubishi Shindoh, which respectively has 7.34% and 6.01% market share globally.

The global Copper Strips market size is projected to reach US$ 14980 million by 2026, from US$ 12330 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

Copper Strips market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Copper Strips market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The Copper Strips market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Copper Strips market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

