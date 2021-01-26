Global Network Management Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Network Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Network Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CA Technologies

IBM

NetScout Systems

Spiceworks

Manage Engine

Paessler

Solarwinds

HP

Auvik Networks

GFI Software

Ubiquiti Networks

Beijer Electronics

Micro Focus

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fault Management

Performance Management

Security Management

Configuration Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Government and Public Utilities

Education

Retail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Network Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Network Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

