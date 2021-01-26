Global Visual Analytics in Education Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2025

Higher education institutions have a major interest in increasing the educational quality and its effectiveness. Student retention and graduation levels constitute a particularly important quality measure of their effort. Academic Analytics is the business intelligence term used in academic settings. It especially facilitates creation of actionable intelligence to enhance learning and student success. Exploration and interactive visualization of multivariate data without significant reduction of dimensionality remains a challenge.

According to the report, one driver in the market is the increase in online content development and digitalization. E-learning course providers are creating and delivering content based on the availability of new and unique technological tools such as LMS and LCMS. LMS is a software that is used to share study materials online. LCMS is used to create, manage, and deliver e-learning content to users. They have become a critical part of any educational institution that has online education or training systems. With the centralized learning system provided by an LMS, institutions can offer learners with a wide variety of learning content.

In 2018, the global Visual Analytics in Education market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Visual Analytics in Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Visual Analytics in Education development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

Qlik Technologies

SAS Institute

Tableau

Domo

Dundas Data Visualization

IBM

Logi Analytics

MicroStrategy

SAP

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Educational Institutions

Schools

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Visual Analytics in Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Visual Analytics in Education development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Visual Analytics in Education are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

