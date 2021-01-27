Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2026

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market 2021 Research Report covers a comprehensive market analysis by product types, end-user applications, sales channels, and geographical location. It offers detailed insights on the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, and dynamics that are influencing the keyword market. This report presents information about Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market size, pricing trends, emerging trends, and provides an understanding of the market parameters that can create lucrative opportunities for the new entrants and emerging players in the market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

This report studies the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/15042610

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Indorama Ventures(TH)

DAK Americas(US)

M&G Chemicals(CA)

Far Eastern New Century(TW)

JBF(IN)

OCTAL Petrochemicals(OM)

Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea(IN)

Lotte Chemical(KR)

SABIC(SA)

Nan Ya Plastics(TW)

Petroquimica Suape(BR)

KoKsan(TR)

EIPET(EG)

Selenis(PT)

NEO GROUP(LT)

Polief(RU)

Zhejiang Hengyi(CN)

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre(CN)

Sanfangxiang Group(CN)

Since CR Chemicals(CN)

Rongsheng petrochemical(CN)

Wankai New Materials(CN)

Far Eastern Industry (CN)

Zhenbang Fibre(CN) Short Description about Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), also called PETE, is a type of engineering resin. It is polymerized by pure terephthalic acid and ethylene glycol, and mainly used for fiber, food containers films and other injection molding. It has good strength, thermo-stability, wear resistance and transparency. The PET industry concentration is relatively low; there are over two hundred manufacturers all over the world, but only a few manufacturers dominate the PET market, the top ten occupy for over 60% of the market share, like Indorama Ventures(TH), DAK Americas(US), M&G Chemicals(IT), Far Eastern New Century(TW), JBF(IN), OCTAL Petrochemicals(OM), Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea(IN), Lotte Chemical(KR), Zhejiang Hengyi(CN), Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre(CN), Sanfangxiang Group(CN), and Since CR Chemicals(CN) etc. These giants enlarge their market share through organic growth, strategic acquisitions, and expansions all over the world. E.g. the Indorama Ventures owns the manufacturing bases in these countries, like Thailand USA Netherlands Mexico Turkey Poland Lithuania and Indonesia, DAK Americas owns manufacturing bases in Argentina USA and Mexico, and M&G Chemicals has manufacturing bases in Italy Brazil USA and Mexico etc. Scope of the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Report : The global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market is valued at 43220 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 57050 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Breakdown Data by Type:

Fiber Grade

Bottle Grade

Film Grade Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Breakdown Data by Application:

For polyester Fiber

For Container

Film Products