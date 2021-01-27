Zirconium Oxide Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Global Analysis, Research, Review, Applications and Forecast to 2026

The Recent Report on Zirconium Oxide Market 2021 offers a thorough evaluation of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities pivotal to business expansion in the coming years. Further, the document contains an exhaustive discussion of the factors impacting the progression of the Zirconium Oxide industry segments and uncovers the top growth prospects for investors, manufacturers, and other stakeholders.

This report studies the Zirconium Oxide market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Zirconium Oxide market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Imerys

Saint-Gobain

Showa Denko

Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo

Doral(AFM)

Zircoa

Bengbu Zhongheng

Sanxiang Advanced Materials

Zhenzhong Fused Zirconia

Guangdong Orient

Jingjiehui Group

Jiaozuo Kelida

Zibo Guangtong Chemical

Zirconium oxide (also known as zirconia or as zirconic anhydride, ZrO2) is a toxic white power that is insoluble in water but soluble in mineral acids. Its most naturally occurring form, with a monoclinic crystalline structure, is the mineral baddeleyite. The dopant stabilized cubic structured zirconia, which is synthesized in various colors, is mainly used as a gemstone and a diamond simulant. The zirconium oxide industry concentration is relatively high; there are not so many manufacturers in the world. The giant manufactures mainly distribute in American and Europe. American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, such as Zircoa, has perfect products. As to France, the Imerys has become a global leader. In Japan, it is Showa Denko that leads the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in Anhui, Fujian and Henan province. The global Zirconium Oxide market is valued at 529 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 484 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -1.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Zirconium Oxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Zirconium Oxide Breakdown Data by Type:

Electro Fused Zirconium Oxide

Chemical Zirconium Oxide Zirconium Oxide Breakdown Data by Application:

Refractory Materials and Casting

Advanced Ceramics and Special Products

Abrasive Material

Investment Casting