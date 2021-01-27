Global Identity Analytics Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast 2024

Summary – A new market Liquid study, “Global Identity Analytics Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” has been featured on WiseGuyReports Scope of the Report:

The global Identity Analytics market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Identity Analytics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Identity Analytics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Identity Analytics market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Oracle

Verint Systems

Symantec

LogRhythm

Happiest Minds

Gurucul

Quantum Secure

Hitachi Id Systems

Sailpoint Technologies

Centrify

Anomalix

One Identity

Evidian

Brainwave GRC

Nexis GmbH

Confluxsys

Idax Software

NetIQ

Okta

Novetta

Netowl

ThreatMetrix

Venafi

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

