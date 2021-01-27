Air Filters Market Size 2021 with Top countries Data : Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2026

360 Research Reports has released a new report on Air Filters Market, The report is full of crucial insights on the market which will help the clients in making correct business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Air Filters Market to figure out and study market requirements, market size, and competition. The report talks about the supply and demand scenario, the competitive market scene, challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Air Filters market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Air Filters market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

DAIKIN

Camfil Farr

CLARCOR Inc.

AAF International(Flanders Corporation)

Freudenberg

3M Purification Inc.

Donaldson

K&N Engineering

Mann+ Humel

A C Delco

Affinia Group Inc.

Cummins

Sogefi Group

Denso

A.I.R. Systems

Goldensea

AIR-FILTER

Air filter is a device which removes solid airborne particles that are generally harmful to human health if inhaled in the lungs. Particles include things such as dust, powder, pollen, mold, fibers, germs etc. It uses a physical and or chemical process with fibrous pleated paper, foam, cotton, ionizers, activated charcoal, absorbents, chemicals, catalysts etc., and cleans the air to the designed breathable level and odor free for the intended user. Air filters are used in applications where air quality is important, notably in building ventilation systems, transportation, public areas and industries. DAIKIN, Camfil Farr, CLARCOR and Flanders captured the top four revenue share spots in the Air Filters market in 2015. DAIKIN dominated with 10.44 percent revenue share, followed by Camfil Farr with 6.41 percent revenue share and CLARCOR with 5.65 percent revenue share. Scope of the Air Filters Market Report : The global Air Filters market is valued at 8311.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 9763.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Air Filters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Air Filters market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Air Filters Breakdown Data by Type:

Pre Filters

Sub-HEPA Filters

Secondary Filters

HEPA & ULPA Filters Air Filters Breakdown Data by Application:

Commercial and Residential HVAC Systems

Residential Air Cleaners

General Industrial

Semiconductors

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Nuclear Power and Materials Processing