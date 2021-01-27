Infrared Night-vision Scope Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Key Growth Factors, development trends, key manufacturers and competitive forecast 2026

Infrared Night-vision Scope Market 2021 Research Report covers a comprehensive market analysis by product types, end-user applications, sales channels, and geographical location. It offers detailed insights on the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, and dynamics that are influencing the keyword market. This report presents information about Infrared Night-vision Scope Market size, pricing trends, emerging trends, and provides an understanding of the market parameters that can create lucrative opportunities for the new entrants and emerging players in the market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Infrared Night-vision Scope market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Infrared Night-vision Scope market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Yukon Advanced Optics

Orpha

Bushnell

ATN

Armasight

Starlight

LUNA OPTICS

Firefield

Night Owl Optics

Apresys

Shenzhen Ronger

Yunnan Yunao

Infrared night-vision scope (also known as active infrared night-vision scope) is optical electronic night vision equipment that uses photoelectric conversion technology to infrared searchlights illuminates the target, receiving the reflected infrared radiation to form an image. It is mainly used in military. The Infrared Night-vision Scope industry has developed rapidly recent years, and the industry concentration is very high due to the high technology. The several global leaders are in Belarus, Germany, and USA. The production of the manufacturers listed in the report occupied for over 80% market share of global in 2014. The key players include Yukon Advanced Optics, Orpha, Bushnell, ATN, Armasight, Starlight, LUNA OPTICS, and others. Scope of the Infrared Night-vision Scope Market Report : The global Infrared Night-vision Scope market is valued at 936 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 983.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.7% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Infrared Night-vision Scope in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Infrared Night-vision Scope Breakdown Data by Type:

Single Tube Infrared Night-vision Scope

Double Tube Infrared Night-vision Scope Infrared Night-vision Scope Breakdown Data by Application:

Security

Outdoor Activities

Search and Rescue