Controlled-release Fertilizer Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2026

This report studies the Controlled-release Fertilizer market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Controlled-release Fertilizer market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Nutrien

Israel Chemicals Limited

Haifa Chemicals

Yara International ASA

COMPO

Chisso-asahi Fertilizer

Aglukon Spezialduenger

OCI Agro

Ekompany Agro B.V.

Central Glass

Kingenta Ecological Engineering Group

Hanfeng Evergreen

Controlled-release fertilizer (CRF) is a granulated fertilizer that releases nutrients gradually into the soil (i.e., with a controlled release period). The slowness of the release is determined by the low solubility of the chemical compounds in the soil moisture. Since conventional fertilizers are soluble in water, the nutrients can disperse quickly as the fertilizer dissolves. Because controlled-release fertilizers are not water-soluble, their nutrients disperse into the soil more slowly. The fertilizer granules may have an insoluble substrate or a semi-permeable jacket that prevents dissolution while allowing nutrients to flow outward. The Controlled-release Fertilizer industry concentration is high; there are a few manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Americas and Europe. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Americas and China such as UPL, Agrium, Kingenta Ecological Engineering Group and Haifa Chemicals. The global Controlled-release Fertilizer market is valued at 1364 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1693.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Controlled-release Fertilizer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

