Laminated Tubes Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Key Growth Factors, development trends, key manufacturers and competitive forecast 2026

The Recent Report on Laminated Tubes Market 2021 offers a thorough evaluation of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities pivotal to business expansion in the coming years. Further, the document contains an exhaustive discussion of the factors impacting the progression of the Laminated Tubes industry segments and uncovers the top growth prospects for investors, manufacturers, and other stakeholders.

This report studies the Laminated Tubes market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Laminated Tubes market competition by top manufacturers:

Essel-Propack

Albea

SUNA

Rego

Berry

Kimpai

BeautyStar

Kyodo Printing

Abdos

Toppan

Noepac

DNP

Montebello

Bell Packaging Group

LeanGroup

IntraPac

Scandolara

SRMTL

Nampak

Zalesi

Laminate Tubes Industries Limited

Bowler Metcalf Limited

First Aluminium Nigeria

Colgate-Palmolive

Tuboplast

Somater

Plastube

Laminate tubes are produced from a multilayer laminate foil, either with aluminium or plastic (EVOH) barrier. ABL (Aluminium Barrier Laminate) or PBL (Plastic Barrier Laminate) tubes are a light, hygienic and safe form of packaging that prevents leakage, provides UV protection and can also hold more aggressive products. The Major sales regions of Laminated Tubes are North America, Europe, China, India which accounted for about 76.18% of sales market share in 2017. China is the largest consumption region with a sales share of 21.76% in 2017. Laminated Tubes manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies in this industry. The leading players are Essel-Propack, Albea, SUNA, Rego and Berry, accounting for 53.92 percent revenue market share in 2017. The market segment by two types: ABL and PBL. The applications of Laminated Tubes are Oral Care, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharma & Health and Other Applications. Oral Care is the dominated application, which accounts for about 44% of total consumption. The market scale will keeps increasing in the next few years. Although sales of Laminated Tubes brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Laminated Tubes field. The global Laminated Tubes market is valued at 2494.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 3668.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Laminated Tubes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Laminated Tubes Breakdown Data by Type:

Plastic Barrier Laminate (PBL)

Aluminium Barrier Laminate (ABL) Laminated Tubes Breakdown Data by Application:

Oral Care

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharma & Health