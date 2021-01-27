Hair Mask Market with Top countries Data : Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2021-2026

Hair Mask Market 2021 Research Report covers a comprehensive market analysis by product types, end-user applications, sales channels, and geographical location. It offers detailed insights on the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, and dynamics that are influencing the keyword market. This report presents information about Hair Mask Market size, pricing trends, emerging trends, and provides an understanding of the market parameters that can create lucrative opportunities for the new entrants and emerging players in the market.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
This report studies the Hair Mask market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Global Hair Mask market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:
Short Description about Hair Mask Market:
Hair masks are nourishing hair treatments for your hair. They often contain oils, butters and other hydrating ingredients to supercharge your hair conditioning efforts. Plus, they spend more time sinking into and nourishing your hair than your average shampoo or conditioner, meaning that you can get even more dramatic benefits even in a single use.
The market is categorized into Thermal Steam Hair Mask and Steam-Free Hair Mask. Thermal steam hair mask held the largest percentage share with revenue of 143 million USD in 2017, and about 89% market share, as the thermal steam hair mask is widely used in salons and spas. Steam-free hair mask will see rapid growth with the more and more popular use at home.
North America accounted for the biggest consumption area, with about 35.8% market share in 2017. Europe followed as the second, with 29.7% market share and 6255 K Units sold in 2017. These products have gained popularity and visibility among female customers. The advertisements aired on social media platform, televisions and other platforms have a huge impact on end-users. Moreover, increasing penetration of national and international salons in tier II and tier III cities in Asia Pacific, EMEA and North America region is predicted impede the demand for the hair masks.
Asia Pacific is the largest manufacturer base of hair mask product with more than 67% of market share in 2017. Large companies such as Unilever and P&G are likely to set facilities in this area, for the low cost of labor and raw materials, also with great potential consumption market.
Key players in the market are Coty, P&G, Estée Lauder, Unilever, L’Oréal, Henkel, Revlon,
KAO, Shiseido and Lovefun. Most of the companies are engaged in adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisition, collaborations, and new product development to increase their market share. The global Hair Mask market is valued at 179.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 261.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Hair Mask in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Hair Mask market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
Hair Mask Breakdown Data by Type:
Hair Mask Breakdown Data by Application:
