Global Embossed Stainless Steel Market 2021 with top countries Data : Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know More About Brand Players

Stainless steel embossed plate, also known as “3D stainless steel plate”, is a new concept plate, which has strong three-dimensional effect. It is processed by embossing stainless steel plates with machinery so that concave-convex patterns are made (dozens of patterns available). With respect to advantages, embossed plates have novel patterns and good ornament effect, and they are good-looking, durable, and wear resistant. The embossed plate is a new product of stainless steel ornaments. It can be applied to many different fields, including ornament, anti-theft door, screen, kitchen ornament, cupboard and art and craft items etc. Main advantages of stainless steel embossed sheet: good-looking, durable, wear resistant, strong decorative effect, good visual appearance, high quality, easy to clean, maintenance-free, compression resistant, resistance to scratches and does not leave fingerprints.
Stainless steel embossed sheet are being used on projects all over the world for exterior wall cladding, roofing, column covers, doors, signage, bridge cladding, commercial and residential kitchens, buses, trains, and airplane food handling equipment, just to name a few.
Global production market of Embossed Stainless Steel can be divided into four big markets: North America, Europe, Asia (W/O China) and China. Embossed Stainless Steel’s product technology is very mature. Chinese cheap material and high automation level makes it very competitive in global market. The global market is rather scattered, the global leading players in this market are Jem Industries, Rimex Metals Group, GATTI PRECORVI S.r.l., Foshan Ocean, Foshan Jianghong, Foshan Mellow and Unox Meta, which only accounts for about 15 % of total production value. Scope of the Embossed Stainless Steel Market Report :
The global Embossed Stainless Steel market is valued at 1389.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1587.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on the Embossed Stainless Steel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
