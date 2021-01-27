Person-to-person Payment Market 2020-2026 | Comprehensive Study COVID19 Impact Analysis | Worldwide Key Players: PayPal, Tencent, Square, Inc., Circle Internet Financial Limited, etc. | InForGrowth

Global Person-to-person Payment Industry Research Report Provides Detailed Insight Covering all Important Parameters Including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of Person-to-person Payment Market.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Person-to-person Payment market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Person-to-person Payment market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Impact of COVID-19: Person-to-person Payment Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Person-to-person Payment industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Person-to-person Payment market in 2020

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Top 10 leading companies in the global Person-to-person Payment market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and Person-to-person Payment products and services

Market Segmentation:

Top Players Listed in the Person-to-person Payment Market Report are

PayPal

Tencent

Square

Inc.

Circle Internet Financial Limited

clearXchange.

Ant Financial

SnapCash

Dwolla

Inc.

TransferWise Ltd.

CurrencyFair LTD

One97 Communications Ltd.. Based on type, The report split into

Remote Payments

Proximity Payments. Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Retail

Travels and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities