Counter UAV Global Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027

Counter-drone technology, also known as counter-UAS, C-UAS, or counter-UAV technology, refers to systems that are used to detect and/or intercept unmanned aircraft. As concerns grow around the potential security threats drones may pose to both civilian and military entities, a new market for counter-drone technology is rapidly emerging. To date, we have found at least 235 counter-drone products either on the market or under active development. This report provides background on the growing demand for C-UAS technology, describes how the technology works, presents our database of known C-UAS systems from around the globe, and explains some of the challenges surrounding counter-drone technology use.

Counter UAV industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America. Among them, North America Production value accounted for less than 39.61% of the total value of global Counter UAV in 2015. Lockheed Martin is the world leading manufacturer in global Counter UAV market with the market share of 5.07% in 2015.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Counter UAV Market

The global Counter UAV market size is projected to reach US$ 2459.9 million by 2026, from US$ 591 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 26.8% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Counter UAV market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Counter UAV market in terms of revenue.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Counter UAV market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Counter UAV market.

Counter UAV Breakdown Data by Type

Ground-based C-UAV

Hand-held C-UAV

UAV-based C-UAV

Counter UAV Breakdown Data by Application

Civil

Military

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Counter UAV market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The following players are covered in this report:

SRC

Lockheed Martin

Thales

Boeing

Airbus Defence and Space

Dedrone

Northrop Grumman

DroneShield

Battelle

Blighter Surveillance

Aaronia AG

Chess Dynamics

Enterprise Control Systems Ltd (ECS)

This research comprehensively answers the following 9 important questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising growth trends in the Counter UAV market worldwide?

Q.2.Which segments and sub-segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which segment is nearing the peak and demand saturation?

Q.3.Which region will witness a higher growth rate and why? Which region might see a slower or negative growth?

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Counter UAV market?

Q.5.What are the business risks and who pose challenges to the global leaders and are competitive threats in this Counter UAV market?

Q.6.What are the emerging trends post COVID-19 reshuffle in this Counter UAV market and the what are reasons behind these trends and do they translate in global exploration?

Q.7. Who are the major global and regional players in the Counter UAV market? Which are the strategic initiatives key players are pursuing for business growth?

Q.8.Which are the competing products in Counter UAV market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.9.What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what is its impact on the Counter UAV industry?

