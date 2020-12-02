Crustaceans United States Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Crustaceans market.

Crustaceans are a group of invertebrate aquatic fauna consisting of many species. Crabs, lobsters, crustaceans, krill, crayfish, prawns and wood lice are the best known crustaceans. Nearly half of the world˜s total production of crustaceans are produced in China alone. They are majorly consumed as food throughout the world. Crustaceans find wide ranging applications across industries such as food industry, pharmaceutical industry and cosmetic industry. Due to numerous health benefits, crustaceans are finding increasing adoption in the food industry in the form of fresh food, frozen food and even snacks. In the cosmetic industry, crustaceans hold high value. They contain natural compounds that are beneficial for skin tissues.

According to the analysis done by Persistence Market Research, the global crustaceans market is experiencing steady rise since past years.This growth can be attributed towards increasing demand for fresh and frozen sea food, rising per capita income coupled with higher consumption of fish and sea food products and increasing awareness regarding health benefits associated with the consumption of crustaceans.

Market Analysis and Insights: United States Crustaceans Market

This report focuses on United States Crustaceans market.

The United States Crustaceans market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

United States Crustaceans Scope and Market Size

Crustaceans market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Crustaceans market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Crustaceans market is segmented into

Lobster

Shrimp

Crab

Others

Segment by Application, the Crustaceans market is segmented into

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Crustaceans market is analysed and market size information is provided by business regions.The key regions covered in the Crustaceans market are New England, Mideast, Great Lakes, Plains, Southeast, Southwest, Rocky Mountain, and Far West.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Crustaceans Market Share Analysis

Crustaceans market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Crustaceans business, the date to enter into the Crustaceans market, Crustaceans product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Charoen Pokphand Food

High Liner Foods

Royal Greenland

The Clover Leaf Seafoods Family

Ocean America Food

Rich Products

Trident Seafoods

International Fish Farming Holding Company(PSC)

DNI

Surapon Foods Public

Siam

Sirena

Morubel

Blue Star Seafood

Maruha Nichiro

