Jackup Rigs Market – Detailed analysis of current industry figures with growth opportunities and forecasts growth by 2026

The latest market research report on the Jackup Rigs Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Jackup Rigs Market.

• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

• Supply chain challenges.

• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

 The key regions covered in the Jackup Rigs Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

 Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

 Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Challenges

• Market Opportunities

• Market Restraints, and

• Market Competition

Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the Jackup Rigs Market research report, some of the key players are:

Rowan Companies Inc,(U,K,)

Noble Corporation plc (UK)

KCA DEUTAG Ltd,(Scotland)

Maersk Drilling (Denmark

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc, (U,S)

COSL (China)

Transocean Ltd, (Switzerland)

Seadrill Limited (Bermuda)

ENSCO Plc (UK)

Halliburton (U,S,)

Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.

Key highlights of Jackup Rigs Market report:

• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.

• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.

• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.

• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.

• Products and services offered by major players.

• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.

• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.

• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.

• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

• What will the Jackup Rigs Market growth rate?

• What are the key factors driving the global Jackup Rigs Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in Jackup Rigs Market space?

• What are the market opportunities and overview of the Jackup Rigs Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Jackup Rigs Market?

• What are the Jackup Rigs Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Jackup Rigs Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Jackup Rigs Market?

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Jackup Rigs Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Jackup Rigs Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Jackup Rigs Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Independent Leg Type

1.4.3 Mat-Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Jackup Rigs Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Offshore Wind Turbine Installations

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Jackup Rigs Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Jackup Rigs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Jackup Rigs Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Jackup Rigs Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Jackup Rigs, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Jackup Rigs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Jackup Rigs Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Jackup Rigs Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Jackup Rigs Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Jackup Rigs Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Jackup Rigs Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Jackup Rigs Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Jackup Rigs Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Jackup Rigs Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Jackup Rigs Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Jackup Rigs Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Jackup Rigs Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Jackup Rigs Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Jackup Rigs Production by Regions

4.1 Global Jackup Rigs Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Jackup Rigs Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Jackup Rigs Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Jackup Rigs Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Jackup Rigs Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Jackup Rigs Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Jackup Rigs Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Jackup Rigs Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Jackup Rigs Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Jackup Rigs Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Jackup Rigs Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Jackup Rigs Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Jackup Rigs Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Jackup Rigs Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Jackup Rigs Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Jackup Rigs Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Jackup Rigs Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Jackup Rigs Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Jackup Rigs Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Jackup Rigs Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Jackup Rigs Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Jackup Rigs Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Jackup Rigs Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Jackup Rigs Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Jackup Rigs Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Jackup Rigs Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Jackup Rigs Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Jackup Rigs Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Jackup Rigs Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Jackup Rigs Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Jackup Rigs Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Jackup Rigs Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Jackup Rigs Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Jackup Rigs Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Jackup Rigs Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Jackup Rigs Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Jackup Rigs Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Jackup Rigs Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Jackup Rigs Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Jackup Rigs Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Rowan Companies Inc.(U.K.)

8.1.1 Rowan Companies Inc.(U.K.) Corporation Information

8.1.2 Rowan Companies Inc.(U.K.) Overview

8.1.3 Rowan Companies Inc.(U.K.) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Rowan Companies Inc.(U.K.) Product Description

8.1.5 Rowan Companies Inc.(U.K.) Related Developments

8.2 Noble Corporation plc (UK)

8.2.1 Noble Corporation plc (UK) Corporation Information

8.2.2 Noble Corporation plc (UK) Overview

8.2.3 Noble Corporation plc (UK) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Noble Corporation plc (UK) Product Description

8.2.5 Noble Corporation plc (UK) Related Developments

8.3 KCA DEUTAG Ltd.(Scotland)

8.3.1 KCA DEUTAG Ltd.(Scotland) Corporation Information

8.3.2 KCA DEUTAG Ltd.(Scotland) Overview

8.3.3 KCA DEUTAG Ltd.(Scotland) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 KCA DEUTAG Ltd.(Scotland) Product Description

8.3.5 KCA DEUTAG Ltd.(Scotland) Related Developments

8.4 Maersk Drilling (Denmark

8.4.1 Maersk Drilling (Denmark Corporation Information

8.4.2 Maersk Drilling (Denmark Overview

8.4.3 Maersk Drilling (Denmark Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Maersk Drilling (Denmark Product Description

8.4.5 Maersk Drilling (Denmark Related Developments

8.5 Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (U.S)

8.5.1 Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (U.S) Corporation Information

8.5.2 Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (U.S) Overview

8.5.3 Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (U.S) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (U.S) Product Description

8.5.5 Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (U.S) Related Developments

8.6 COSL (China)

8.6.1 COSL (China) Corporation Information

8.6.2 COSL (China) Overview

8.6.3 COSL (China) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 COSL (China) Product Description

8.6.5 COSL (China) Related Developments

8.7 Transocean Ltd. (Switzerland)

8.7.1 Transocean Ltd. (Switzerland) Corporation Information

8.7.2 Transocean Ltd. (Switzerland) Overview

8.7.3 Transocean Ltd. (Switzerland) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Transocean Ltd. (Switzerland) Product Description

8.7.5 Transocean Ltd. (Switzerland) Related Developments

8.8 Seadrill Limited (Bermuda)

8.8.1 Seadrill Limited (Bermuda) Corporation Information

8.8.2 Seadrill Limited (Bermuda) Overview

8.8.3 Seadrill Limited (Bermuda) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Seadrill Limited (Bermuda) Product Description

8.8.5 Seadrill Limited (Bermuda) Related Developments

8.9 ENSCO Plc (UK)

8.9.1 ENSCO Plc (UK) Corporation Information

8.9.2 ENSCO Plc (UK) Overview

8.9.3 ENSCO Plc (UK) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 ENSCO Plc (UK) Product Description

8.9.5 ENSCO Plc (UK) Related Developments

8.10 Halliburton (U.S.)

8.10.1 Halliburton (U.S.) Corporation Information

8.10.2 Halliburton (U.S.) Overview

8.10.3 Halliburton (U.S.) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Halliburton (U.S.) Product Description

8.10.5 Halliburton (U.S.) Related Developments

9 Jackup Rigs Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Jackup Rigs Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Jackup Rigs Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Jackup Rigs Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Jackup Rigs Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Jackup Rigs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Jackup Rigs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Jackup Rigs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Jackup Rigs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Jackup Rigs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Jackup Rigs Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Jackup Rigs Sales Channels

11.2.2 Jackup Rigs Distributors

11.3 Jackup Rigs Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Jackup Rigs Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Jackup Rigs Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Jackup Rigs Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

