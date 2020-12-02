E-passport and E-visa Market May Set New Growth Story | Veridos, Semlex Group, Morpho

HTF MI recently added Global E-passport and E-visa Market Study that gives deep analysis of current scenario of the Market size, demand, growth, trends, and forecast. Revenue for E-passport and E-visa Market has grown substantially over the five years to 2019 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown and Face-off with COVID-19 Industry Players are seeing Big Impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. E-passport and E-visa Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.

An electronic visa (E-visa) is one of visa types issued to foreigners by Immigration Department via electronic system. E-visa, also known as e-visa, refers to the “electronic” of traditional paper visas. All information on passport holders’ visas is stored electronically in the visa issuing authority’s system. After successful of e-visa processing, the visa can be printed and used.

The market for the E-passport and E-visa consumption divided into six geographic regions. The Europe to lead the global market for E-passport and E-visa during the forecast period. This region accounts for a market share of nearly 32.78 % by 2025 and is closely followed by the USA and China.

Asia Pacific (APAC) has always been a lucrative region. The E-passport and E-visa market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan India and Southeast Asia are the key countries in the E-passport and E-visa in APAC. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, E-passport and E-visa industry will still be a High-speed development and energetic industry. Sales of E-passport and E-visa have brought a lot of opportunities, due to the rapid development of the tourism industry.

Of the major players of the E-passport and E-visa market, Gemalto maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Gemalto accounted for 30.97 % of the Global E-passport and E-visa sales volume market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 17.45 %, 12.79 % including Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing and India Security Press.

The E-passport and E-visa market was valued at 7880 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 14200 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for E-passport and E-visa.

This report presents the worldwide E-passport and E-visa market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

What is Global E-passport and E-visa? Who are Major & Emerging Players in E-passport and E-visa Market

The companies holding the largest market share in the E-passport and E-visa Market include Gemalto, Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing, India Security Press, Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing, Bundesdruckerei, Japan National Printing Bureau, Goznak, Casa da Moeda do Brasil, Canadian Bank Note, Royal Mint of Spain, Polish Security Printing Works, Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato, Iris Corporation Berhad, Semlex Group, Veridos & Morpho

Segmentation By Type: , Ordinary E-passport & Service & Diplomatic E-Passport

Segmentation By Application: Adult & Child

In the end, the report includes Global E-passport and E-visa Market new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, investment return analysis, and development analysis. The report also presents a round-up of vulnerabilities which companies operating in the market must avoid in order to enjoy sustainable growth through the course of the forecast period.

