Cyclodextrin Global Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027

Report Overview:

Cyclodextrins are a group of structurally related natural products formed during bacterial digestion of cellulose. These cyclic oligosaccharides consist of (Alpha-1,4)-linked Alpha-D-glucopyranose units and contain a somewhat lipophilic central cavity and a hydrophilic outer surface. Due to the chair conformation of the glucopyranose units, the cyclodextrins are shaped like a truncated cone rather than perfect cylinders. The hydroxyl functions are orientated to the cone exterior with the primary hydroxyl groups of the sugar residues at the narrow edge of the cone and the secondary hydroxyl groups at the wider edge. The central cavity is lined by the skeletal carbons and ethereal oxygens of the glucose residues, which gives it a lipophilic character. The polarity of the cavity has been estimated to be similar to that of an aqueous ethanolic solution.

The global Cyclodextrin market size is projected to reach US$ 245.8 million by 2026, from US$ 201.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

The global Cyclodextrin market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cyclodextrin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The Cyclodextrin industry concentration is relatively high; there are less than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Japan and Western European. Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global Cyclodextrin market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Cyclodextrin market are

Wacker

Ensuiko Sugar Refining

Nihon Shokuhin Kako

Roquette

Ashland

Shandong Xinda

Yunan Yongguang

Qufu Tianli

Zibo Qianhui

Jiangsu Fengyuan

Mengzhou Huaxing

Mengzhou Hongji

Segment by Type

Alpha-cyclodextrin

Beta-cyclodextrin

Gamma-cyclodextrin

CD Derivatives

Segment by Application

Food & Drinks

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic

Other

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Cyclodextrin market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

