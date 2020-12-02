Electric Drone Market 2020 global outlook, research, trends and forecast to 2026

A new market research report on the global Electric Drone Market shed light on the effective examination techniques followed in the Electric Drone Market. This report summarizes the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future. The report also gives detailed information on the global market in terms of its revenue and various dynamic aspects of economic growth. The annual volume of the market is examined from the year 2020 to 2026. The overview of the market includes the applications of the latest technologies to enlarge the businesses rapidly.

The research report on Electric Drone Market contains an in-depth assessment of the trends influencing the industry dynamics with respect to the regional terrain and competitive arena. Besides, the study highlights the challenges this industry will face and provides insights into available opportunities. In addition, the report contains COVID-19 case studies to offer a concise picture of this business landscape to all industry participants.

Crucial pointers from the analysis of COVID-19 impact:

• Economic summary and COVID-19 status worldwide.

• Supply chain as well as demand share variations in the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the Electric Drone Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. Besides, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

The key players profiled in the research study of the Electric Drone Market include:

AgEagle

Agribotix

Airinov

Festo

Gamaya

Headwall

LeddarTech

MicaSense

Novariant

Parrot

Shadow Robotics

Trimble

URSULA Agriculture

Yanmar

The study on the global Electric Drone Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Electric Drone Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the Electric Drone Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Electric Drone Market. To compile the analytical study, we interviewed various sources and collected qualitative and quantitative information with key focus to determine future prospects of the Electric Drone Market. While, the secondary research studies include critical information about the industrial value chain, strategical developments by key companies and studying annual reports of the market players while tracking their key initiatives and contribution in market share.

Points Covered in the Electric Drone Market Report:

• Significant details regarding production models, market remuneration, company profile, and manufactured products is given.

• The study encloses data regarding the market share that each firm holds, along with their pricing models and gross margins.

• Vital information about volume predictions along with the revenue of each product type is documented.

• Important insights pertaining to production models, market share, and growth rate of each product segment over the assessment period are provided.

• It examines the market share for every application as well as estimates the growth rate during the study period.

• The study enumerates the competition trends and offers a granular systematic review of the industry supply chain.

• It also mentions Porter’s five forces assessment and SWOT analysis to deduce the practicability of a new project.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Drone Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Electric Drone Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Electric Drone Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Border Surveillance

1.4.3 Natural Disasters

1.4.4 Illegal Traffic Monitoring

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electric Drone Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Civil

1.5.4 Military

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric Drone Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Electric Drone Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Electric Drone Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Electric Drone Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Electric Drone, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Electric Drone Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Electric Drone Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Electric Drone Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Electric Drone Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Electric Drone Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Electric Drone Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Electric Drone Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Electric Drone Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Electric Drone Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Electric Drone Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Electric Drone Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Drone Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Electric Drone Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Electric Drone Production by Regions

4.1 Global Electric Drone Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Electric Drone Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Electric Drone Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Electric Drone Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Electric Drone Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Electric Drone Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Electric Drone Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Electric Drone Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Electric Drone Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Electric Drone Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Electric Drone Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Electric Drone Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Electric Drone Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Electric Drone Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Electric Drone Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Electric Drone Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Electric Drone Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Electric Drone Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Electric Drone Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Electric Drone Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Electric Drone Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Electric Drone Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Electric Drone Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Electric Drone Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Electric Drone Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Electric Drone Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Electric Drone Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Drone Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Drone Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Electric Drone Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Electric Drone Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Electric Drone Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Electric Drone Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Electric Drone Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Electric Drone Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Electric Drone Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Electric Drone Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Electric Drone Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Electric Drone Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Electric Drone Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 AgEagle

8.1.1 AgEagle Corporation Information

8.1.2 AgEagle Overview

8.1.3 AgEagle Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 AgEagle Product Description

8.1.5 AgEagle Related Developments

8.2 Agribotix

8.2.1 Agribotix Corporation Information

8.2.2 Agribotix Overview

8.2.3 Agribotix Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Agribotix Product Description

8.2.5 Agribotix Related Developments

8.3 Airinov

8.3.1 Airinov Corporation Information

8.3.2 Airinov Overview

8.3.3 Airinov Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Airinov Product Description

8.3.5 Airinov Related Developments

8.4 Festo

8.4.1 Festo Corporation Information

8.4.2 Festo Overview

8.4.3 Festo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Festo Product Description

8.4.5 Festo Related Developments

8.5 Gamaya

8.5.1 Gamaya Corporation Information

8.5.2 Gamaya Overview

8.5.3 Gamaya Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Gamaya Product Description

8.5.5 Gamaya Related Developments

8.6 Headwall

8.6.1 Headwall Corporation Information

8.6.2 Headwall Overview

8.6.3 Headwall Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Headwall Product Description

8.6.5 Headwall Related Developments

8.7 LeddarTech

8.7.1 LeddarTech Corporation Information

8.7.2 LeddarTech Overview

8.7.3 LeddarTech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 LeddarTech Product Description

8.7.5 LeddarTech Related Developments

8.8 MicaSense

8.8.1 MicaSense Corporation Information

8.8.2 MicaSense Overview

8.8.3 MicaSense Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 MicaSense Product Description

8.8.5 MicaSense Related Developments

8.9 Novariant

8.9.1 Novariant Corporation Information

8.9.2 Novariant Overview

8.9.3 Novariant Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Novariant Product Description

8.9.5 Novariant Related Developments

8.10 Parrot

8.10.1 Parrot Corporation Information

8.10.2 Parrot Overview

8.10.3 Parrot Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Parrot Product Description

8.10.5 Parrot Related Developments

8.11 Shadow Robotics

8.11.1 Shadow Robotics Corporation Information

8.11.2 Shadow Robotics Overview

8.11.3 Shadow Robotics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Shadow Robotics Product Description

8.11.5 Shadow Robotics Related Developments

8.12 Trimble

8.12.1 Trimble Corporation Information

8.12.2 Trimble Overview

8.12.3 Trimble Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Trimble Product Description

8.12.5 Trimble Related Developments

8.13 URSULA Agriculture

8.13.1 URSULA Agriculture Corporation Information

8.13.2 URSULA Agriculture Overview

8.13.3 URSULA Agriculture Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 URSULA Agriculture Product Description

8.13.5 URSULA Agriculture Related Developments

8.14 Yanmar

8.14.1 Yanmar Corporation Information

8.14.2 Yanmar Overview

8.14.3 Yanmar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Yanmar Product Description

8.14.5 Yanmar Related Developments

9 Electric Drone Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Electric Drone Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Electric Drone Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Electric Drone Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Electric Drone Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Electric Drone Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Electric Drone Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Electric Drone Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Electric Drone Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Electric Drone Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Electric Drone Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Electric Drone Sales Channels

11.2.2 Electric Drone Distributors

11.3 Electric Drone Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Electric Drone Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Electric Drone Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Electric Drone Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

