Global App Analytics Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The global app analytics market is poised to touch a valuation of USD 2,924.8 million by 2025, as per the latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR). App analytics are vital in discerning valuable insights on applications to provide an enjoyable customer experience. The emphasis on personalization is likely to drive the need for app analytics from 2018 to 2025 (forecast period).

The high penetration rate of smartphones for daily use is expected to trigger the app analytics market demand over the forecast period. Availability of consumer electronic devices coupled with increased expendable income levels of consumers can contribute to market revenue. This can be credited to the high download rate of apps on these phones.

Apps have redefined the way for viewing and consuming content and have become prime locations for advertisers. Campaigns, videos, and other marketing strategies and their response can be measured accurately with the assistance of app analytics. The raw data gleaned can be used in providing an enhanced user experience and increase the user retention rate. Continuous advances in artificial intelligence and big data can play a huge role in the forthcoming years.

The app analytics market can be segmented by type, deployment, and end-user.

By type, the market is bifurcated into mobile-based and web-based app analytics. The former accounted for 42% share in 2018, while the latter held close to 58% market share in the same year. The mobile-based segment can enjoy 18.24% CAGR over the forecast period owing to increased usage of mobile phones.

By deployment, the market is segmented into on-cloud and on-premise. The on-cloud segment accounted for 32% share, while the on-premise segment accounted for 68% share in 2017 respectively. The on-cloud segment can enjoy a CAGR close to 19% during the forecast period to reach USD 1,059.9 million by 2025 and dominate the app analytics market. On the other hand, the on-premise segment is predicted to attain 16.39% CAGR in the same aforementioned assessment period.

Major market end-users include retail, BFSI, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, logistics, travel, and transportation, and others. Retail and BFSI accounted for 33% and 23% shares respectively in 2017. The BFSI segment is touted to exhibit 19.23% CAGR over the forecast period. This can be credited to increased expendable income levels of consumers and the ability of apps to identify potential customers. Moreover, cross-selling of products according to customer patterns is another selling point which can drive the need for app analytics till 2025.

The worldwide app analytics market covers the latest trends and opportunities across Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas held 43% market share in 2017, followed by Europe (22%), APAC (25%), and MEA (11%). This region is touted to exhibit a 15.42% CAGR over the forecast period thanks to rapid adoption of smartphones, big data services, and mobile applications. High demand for integrating apps with internet of things (IoT) and big data can drive the regional size to USD 1,179.46 million by 2025.

The Europe app analytics market is predicted to experience 17.85% CAGR during the assessment period owing to the high download rate of mobile applications and emergence of mobile advertising as a new avenue for reaching audiences. Investments in big data, IoT, and other emerging avenues are likely to propel the regional market growth till 2025.

The APAC region is forecasted to command an impressive 19.03% over the review period. Adoption of smart consumer electronic devices in China and Japan can contribute to regional demand for app analytics. In-app purchasing, and the growing e-commerce sector can drive the app analytics market in APAC and reach a purported size of USD 809.62 million by 2025.

The MEA region can touch a size of USD 279.41 million by 2025 thanks to growing support for the IT sector, technological breakthroughs in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, and penetration of smartphones.

Prominent players operating in the app analytics market include Content Square SAS (France), Countly (U.K.), Moengage (U.S.), TUNE Inc. (U.S.), Swrve (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Kochava (U.S.), Mixpanel (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Localytics (U.S.), Amplitude (U.S.), appScatter (U.K.), Apptentive (U.S.), AppsFlyer (U.S.), Yahoo Inc. (U.S.), Clever Tap (U.S.), Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.), Taplytics, Inc. (U.S.), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), and Appsee (U.S.). Investments in services which can drive up the customer satisfaction rate and retain customers in the long run is the gameplan for the majority of these players. This is evident by the launch of new products by Adobe as part of the Adobe Analytics Cloud lineup.

