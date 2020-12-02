Life Science Instrumentation Market 2020-2026 Worldwide Business Analysis and Prediction || Leading Players – Shimadzu Medical (India) Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker, WATERS, GENERAL ELECTRIC

In Life Science Instrumentation Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Life Science Instrumentation Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Life Science Instrumentation Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Market Analysis: Global Life Science Instrumentation Market

Global Life Science Instrumentation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 58.43 billion to an estimated value of USD 99.27 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing concern about the food safety.

Key Market Competitors: Global Life Science Instrumentation Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the life science instrumentation market are Agilent Technologies, Inc, Danaher., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd. / Shimadzu Medical (India) Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker, WATERS, GENERAL ELECTRIC, High-Technologies Corporation, Merck KGaA, QIAGEN, HORIBA, Ltd, Eppendorf AG.

Market Definition: Global Life Science Instrumentation Market

Life science instruments are used during the drug discovery for the analytical procedures and method validation. Many new technologies are used today for the drug development. Increasing research and development by pharmaceutical industries for new drugs is the major factor fueling the growth of this market.

Life Science Instrumentation Market Drivers

Increasing investments on R&D is driving the growth of this market

Increasing industries merger is driving the market

Technological advancement and development in the analytical equipment is driving the market

Life Science Instrumentation Market Restraints

Expensive cost of the equipment is restraining the growth of this market

Lack of skilled and trained professional is restraining the market

Segmentation: Global Life Science Instrumentation Market

Life Science Instrumentation Market : By Technology

Spectroscopy

Chromatography

PCR

Immunoassays

Lyophilization

Liquid Handling

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

Microscopy

Flow Cytometry

Next-Generation Sequencing

Centrifuges

Electrophoresis

Cell Counting

Other Technologies

Life Science Instrumentation Market : By End- User

Healthcare Providers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organization (CRO)

Academia & Research Institutes

Others

Life Science Instrumentation Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences announced the launch of their new research focused website Beckman.com. They have many different centrifuges, flow cytometers and automated liquid handlers. This website will cover various research areas like infectious diseases, oncology, drug development/discovery, and biologics

In October 2018, Abbott Informatics announced the launch of their STARLIMS Solution CL 11.0, which is specially designed to serve in industries like re-Clinical, Clinical Research, Biorepository, Molecular, and Academic Research. For faster and simpler conversions they have HTML5 technology

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global life science instrumentation market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

