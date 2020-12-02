Proton Therapy Market 2020-2026 Worldwide Business Analysis and Prediction || Leading Players – Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Fermilab; Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc.; Elekta AB (pub); Advanced Oncotherapy

Proton Therapy Market 2020-2026 Worldwide Business Analysis and Prediction || Leading Players – Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Fermilab; Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc.; Elekta AB (pub); Advanced Oncotherapy4 min read
In Proton Therapy Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Proton Therapy Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Proton Therapy Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.
Market Analysis: Global Proton Therapy Market
Global Proton Therapy Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.13 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 3.56 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.34% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth of the population suffering from cancer.
Key Market Competitors:
Mevion Medical Systems; ProTom International; Hitachi, Ltd.; IBA Worldwide; Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.; Varian Medical Systems, Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Fermilab; Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc.; Elekta AB (pub); Advanced Oncotherapy; are few of the major competitors present in the Proton Therapy Market.
Market Definition: Global Proton Therapy Market
Proton therapy is a pharmaceutical technique which involves the treatment of cancerous cells and tumor, it involves the usage of radiation devices and focused radiation therapy along with accelerated protons which act as the radiation source. Through proton therapy, physicians can completely focus the radiation therapy on only the cancerous cells rather than damaging the healthy tissues and organs in close quarters of the targeted area.
Proton Therapy Market Drivers
- Increasing investments and funding for advancements in technologies of treatment in cancer treatments as well as increasing the establishment of proton therapy centers; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
- Innovations and advancements in the therapeutic systems of cancer treatments and advancements in proton therapy product offerings; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
Proton Therapy Market Restraint
- Requirement of large funds initially for establishing and usage of proton therapy is expected to restrain the market growth
Segmentation: Global Proton Therapy Market
Proton Therapy Market : By Product
- Equipment
- Service
Proton Therapy Market : By Type
- Electron Beam
- Proton Beam
- Neutron Beam
- Carbon Ion Beam
- Alpha Particle Beam
- Beta Particle Beam
Proton Therapy Market : By Set-Up Systems
- Single-Room Systems
- Multi-Room Systems
- Compact Systems
Proton Therapy Market : By Indication
- Pediatric Cancer
- Pelvic Cancer
- Sarcoma
- Prostate Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Bone & Soft Tissue Cancer
- Gastro-Intestinal Cancer
- Liver Cancer
- Brain Tumor
- Central Nervous System
- Eye Cancer
- Head & Neck Cancer
- Others
Proton Therapy Market : By End-User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Proton Therapy Market : By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2019, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. announced the launch of South Asia’s first proton therapy situated in Tamil Nadu, India. The center equipped with pencil-beam scanning technology offering which offers the highest precision of therapy.
- In September 2018, Hitachi, Ltd. announced that they had received an order from Tokushukai Medical Group for usage in Shonan Kamakura Advanced Medical Center for Hitachi’s compact proton therapy system. The dedicated system is expected to be completed by September 2020.
- In January 2018, Hitachi, Ltd. announced that they had received US FDA 510(k) clearance for their commercialization of “Real Time Image Gating System for Proton Beam Therapy Systems”. This clearance will allow for patients in United States to be treated with cutting-edge motion management and enhanced Spot Scanning identification technology.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global proton therapy market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
