Radiology Services Market 2020-2026 Worldwide Business Analysis and Prediction || Leading Players – Medica Reporting Ltd., ONRAD, Inc., UNILABS, Radiology Reports online, Teleradiology Solutions., InHealth Group

Global radiology services market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Radiology Services Market

Some of the major players operating in this Radiology Services Market are Siemens, 4ways Limited, MEDNAX, Inc., Everlight Radiology, RadNet, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sonic Healthcare, Medica Reporting Ltd., ONRAD, Inc., UNILABS, Radiology Reports online, Teleradiology Solutions., InHealth Group, Concordmedical, Alliance HealthCare Services, Spectrum Health, Premier Radiology, Global Diagnostics, Envision Radiology, RamSoft, Inc., GE healthcare and among others.

Radiology is the medical specialty for the diagnoses and treatment of injury by using imaging technique like computed tomography (CT), X-rays, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), fusion imaging and ultrasound, These imaging techniques involve the use of radiation, therefore, adequate training and understanding of radiation safety and protection is important. Various companies are engaged in radiology services such KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V, Siemens Healthineers and GE healthcare among others. The continuous development of the radiology market in developing and developed countries and growing research and development expenditure to develop innovative radiology equipment’s are all enhancing the utilization of the radiology services. The advanced radiology services and their preferences by the radiology industries, leading the major manufactures to expand their business for the development of services. For instance In March 2019, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V has acquired Carestream Health Inc.’s (U.S.) Healthcare Information Systems business.

Segmentation: Global Radiology Services Market

Global radiology services market is segmented into six notable segments which are basis of type, procedure, patient age, radiation type, application, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into product and services In 2019, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.(Netherlands) launched cloud-based radiology, teleradiology services. The major focus of this launch is to expand radiology solutions and to reduce shortage of radiologists as it is allow radiologists to do CT, MR, and X-ray without demanding them to be in the same location as the patient.

On the basis of procedure, the market is segmented digital and conventional In March 2019, Siemens Healthineers launched RTIS icono biplane angiography system at the 2019 European Congress of Radiology Austria. The major focus of this launch is to improve improve 2D and 3D imaging and radiation as it can be switch into 2D and volumetric modes.

On the basis of patient age, the market is segmented into pediatric and adults

On the basis of radiation type, the market is segmented into diagnostics and interventional radiology

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into dental, musculoskeletal, pelvic and abdominal, gynecology, cardiology, urology, neurology, oncology and others In July 2017, Unilabs acquired Base Holding SGPS (Portugal). This acquisition is aiming towards market penetration in Portugal. As Base Holding is leading diagnostics in Portugal in clinical analysis, radiology and cardiology by owning 14 laboratories, 44 Radiology units and 7 Cardiology units.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory centers, diagnostic centers, clinics. In January 2017, MEDNAX, Inc. acquired Radiology Alliance PC, (US). The major focus of this acquisition is to expand business in radiology as Radiology Alliance PC is one of largest radiology group in Tennessee. The partnership will allow radiology alliance to maintain the strong relationship with their hospital partners. It will also provide the IT platform and remote technology for their expansion.



Recent Developments:

In March 2019, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V has acquired Direct Radiology (U.S.). The major advantage of this acquisition is company has entered in radiology services as Direct Radiology is tele radiology platform. With this acquisition company has 60​​​​​​​ full time radiology’s.

In March 2019, Siemens Healthineers received FDA Approval for Mobilett Elara Max mobile X-ray system. It offers complete information technology (IT) security and secures the system. Major advantage of this approval is to provide cyber security threats and efficiency as its data can be excess from anywhere.

In February 2019, RadNet. Acquired Kern Radiology Medical Group, Inc. (U.S.) Imaging operations. The main focus of this is to expand their business in radiology as radiology medical group owes five imaging centers in bakersfield, California.

