Trailer Telematics Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Trailer Telematics Market is valued approximately USD xxx billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Telematics is a blend of information technology and telecommunication. Telematics for vehicles offers location information and is used for various business applications. Carriers use telematics to help them control their vehicles, increase driver safety, increase customer loyalty and improve vehicles maintenance. Telematics is now gaining prominence in the truck industry. Increasing demand for safe and crash-free transport, optimizing the management of the fleet, Adoption of commercial vehicle telematics technology, high adoption rates of advanced technology and government mandates for various applications in the field of commercial vehicle telematics are likely to drive the trailer telematics market during the forecast period. The expansion of the commercial vehicle industry is the main driver of trailer telematics market. For instance: According to Statista it is estimated that global commercial vehicle sales reach to 26.37 million in 2018 as compare to 24.97 million in 2017. However, high technology costs and growing concerns about privacy are likely to hinder the telematics trailer market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Trailer Telematics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of Increasing demand for safe and crash-free transport, optimizing the management of the fleet and high adoption rates of advanced technology. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Adoption of commercial vehicle telematics technology, government mandates for various applications in the field of commercial vehicle telematics would create lucrative growth prospects for the Trailer Telematics Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Tirsan

Truck-Lite Co.

CalAmp Corp

Astrata Group (Omnitracs)

Masternaut

Descartes

Fleetmatics

Qualcomm

Intel

Philips

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Telematics control unit

Navigation unit

Communication devices

By Vehicle:

Full trailer

Semi-trailer

By Service offered:

Security

Entertainment

Fleet management

others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Trailer Telematics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

